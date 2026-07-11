Rookie Wildcats

Summer League play saw three other former Arizona Wildcats hit the floor for the first time Friday.

In his debut for Milwaukee, Brayden Burries knocked down 18 points in 21 minutes with 3 rebounds and 3 assists, but the Bucks lost to Miami, 119-86.

Jaden Bradley's Toronto Raptors fell to the Boston Celtics, 83-80. Bradley got 18 minutes of playing time, recording 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 points.

Chicago came up short vs. Memphis, 97-96, as Tobe Awaka had 3 rebounds and 1 block for the Bulls but went scoreless in 18 minutes.

Sacramento, which picked up Anthony Dell'Orso for a Summer League deal, will face Washington on Sunday.