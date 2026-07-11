LAS VEGAS — The Phoenix Suns opened NBA Summer League play with an 81-79 comeback win over the Portland Trail Blazers Friday at Cox Pavilion after trailing by 14 points at the half.
Suns big Khaman Maluach posted a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds in 25 minutes, but checked out of the game in the fourth quarter as he appeared to have problems with his right leg when attempting to block a shot.
The 7-footer returned to the game with 1:34 left, but later checked out again with 7.8 seconds left.
Suns Summer League coach Chaisson Allen said after the game that Maluach and Rasheer Fleming were experiencing cramps in the game.
Javonte Cooke paced the Suns with 21 points, going 5 of 8 from 3, while rookie Koa Peat out of UA went for 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.
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The Suns overcame shooting 38% from the field, going 8 of 28 from 3, in pulling out the win as they trailed by as many as 16 points in the game.
DJ Steward paced the Blazers with 21 points. Portland went 7 of 36 from 3 on a 34% shooting night.
The Suns continue Summer League action Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans at Cox Pavilion.
Slow start, Suns big sidelined
The Phoenix Suns started Darius Brown II at point guard along with Koby Brea, Fleming, Peat and Maluach.
No surprise. Brown is an experienced point guard while Fleming, Brea, Peat and Maluach are "roster guys" for the Suns.
CJ Huntley missed the game with a right hamstring injury. The Suns big was previously listed as questionable.
Huntley is in his second season with the Suns as he's on a two-way.
Phoenix trailed 38-24 at the half after shooting a woeful 8-of-38 from the field. The Suns missed all 13 of their 3-point attempts in the first half.
Maluach led the Suns with eight points and six rebounds.
They were down 19-10 after one quarter. Phoenix went 4 of 22 from the field in the first, going 0 for 9 from 3.
Suns showing support
The Suns had several players show up to watch the game, starting with their latest additions, Miles Bridges and Luke Kennard.
Phoenix traded for Bridges and signed Kennard to a two-year deal. The Suns have yet to make their acquisitions official.
Dillon Brooks, Collin Gillespie, Ryan Dunn, Oso Ighodaro, Mark Williams, Jordan Goodwin, Haywood Highsmith and Jamaree Bouyea were also in attendance as they sat courtside with Suns coach Jordan Ott, general manager Brian Gregory and CEO Josh Bartelstein.