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Dave Pasch, the longtime radio play-by-play voice for the Arizona Cardinals, announced he is stepping away from that role following 24 seasons to focus on an expanded and exclusive role with ESPN.

The move comes one year after Pasch’s longtime partner in the Cardinals’ broadcast booth, Ron Wolfley, announced he was retiring as the team’s radio color analyst. Wolfley was replaced by former NFL center A.Q. Shipley, who enters his second season in that role.

“Thank you to Michael Bidwill and the Arizona Cardinals for a rewarding 24-year journey with the organization,” Pasch said, referencing the Cardinals’ owner, in a post he wrote on X. “I am grateful to Michael and his father, Bill Bidwill, who in 2002 entrusted me with the opportunity to be the voice of an NFL franchise.

“I will always treasure the lifelong friendships formed with broadcast teammates Jim Omohundro, Ron Wolfley, AQ Shipley, and Paul Calvisi. I was blessed to witness and call memorable games including Super Bowl XLIII, and legendary players like Kurt Warner and Larry Fitzgerald among others.”

The Cardinals won’t have much time to find a new radio play-by-play voice as they open their preseason schedule on Aug.6 against the Carolina Panthers in the NFL Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

Pasch has spent the past two decades broadcasting college football and NBA games for ESPN and informed The Republic that he will also be adding some NFL games to his work schedule.

“I’ll miss doing the Cardinals’ games, but it’s an incredible opportunity to work exclusively with ESPN, and it’s an expanded role,” Pasch said in a text message to the Republic.