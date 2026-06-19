He credited the coaching staff as a key part of his adjustment, pointing to its experience and accessibility.

“Coach Hackett has an amazing quarterback mind,” Beck said. “He’s incredibly smart. Coach LaFleur coaches quarterbacks, too, and has such a smart mind.”

Access has shaped how quickly he is adjusting, Beck said, noting that he tries to take advantage of every interaction in the building.

“I’m just trying to pick their brains and take every little thing I can from them so I can get as comfortable as possible,” he said.

Beyond the field, Beck said earning trust has been just as important as learning the system. He believes leadership starts with preparation and consistency, not conversation.

“The guys have to look at you and believe that you’re going to lead them and help them have success,” he said.

The transition has been challenging after spending most of his college career in the same system at Georgia before transferring to Miami. The biggest adjustment, he said, has been learning how to keep expanding his game without overcomplicating it.

“At Georgia, I was in essentially the same playbook for five years,” Beck said. “You have to find ways to keep growing. You can’t get bored with doing the basics.”

He is focused on balancing speed with control as he becomes more comfortable with Arizona’s terminology and structure, with the goal of operating the offense efficiently and communicating clearly.