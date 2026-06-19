TEMPE — For the past six weeks, Carson Beck’s routine has centered on football and sleep. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback has spent long days at the team facility learning a new offense, building chemistry with teammates and picking the brains of coaches.
“I’m here 13 hours a day,” Beck said Wednesday. “I get in early and spend as much time as I can learning.”
Before he can earn the starting spot, he is focused on something just as important: earning the trust of those around him.
The quarterback competition remains unsettled. Jacoby Brissett was the frontrunner to start for the 2026 season, but a contract-related standoff meant he missed portions of the offseason. Gardner Minshew is also in the mix after the Cardinals signed him in the offseason.
Beck, who was drafted in the third round, said Wednesday he is not focused on the starting role. Instead, he is concentrating on learning the offense and adjusting to a new system after finishing his career in the national championship game with the Miami Hurricanes.
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The early weeks in Arizona have centered on repetition, preparation and consistency. He emphasized taking care of routine responsibilities and avoiding mistakes that come from trying to do too much.
“How good can you get at the simple things?” Beck said, pointing to steady execution and taking what the defense gives as priorities.
He said the transition has required adapting to a faster, more demanding environment where decisions must come quickly. Beck described spending long days at the facility meeting with coaches, studying the offense and building timing with teammates.
Much of his development has come from those hours inside the building, where he has prioritized absorbing the system and maximizing every rep.
He credited the coaching staff as a key part of his adjustment, pointing to its experience and accessibility.
“Coach Hackett has an amazing quarterback mind,” Beck said. “He’s incredibly smart. Coach LaFleur coaches quarterbacks, too, and has such a smart mind.”
Access has shaped how quickly he is adjusting, Beck said, noting that he tries to take advantage of every interaction in the building.
“I’m just trying to pick their brains and take every little thing I can from them so I can get as comfortable as possible,” he said.
Beyond the field, Beck said earning trust has been just as important as learning the system. He believes leadership starts with preparation and consistency, not conversation.
“The guys have to look at you and believe that you’re going to lead them and help them have success,” he said.
The transition has been challenging after spending most of his college career in the same system at Georgia before transferring to Miami. The biggest adjustment, he said, has been learning how to keep expanding his game without overcomplicating it.
“At Georgia, I was in essentially the same playbook for five years,” Beck said. “You have to find ways to keep growing. You can’t get bored with doing the basics.”
He is focused on balancing speed with control as he becomes more comfortable with Arizona’s terminology and structure, with the goal of operating the offense efficiently and communicating clearly.
He added that leadership is developed through experience as much as preparation, noting that the quarterback position requires command built over time.
“There are so many layers to playing quarterback,” Beck said. “It’s not just learning the plays. It’s hearing a new voice in your helmet, leading new guys in the huddle, demanding confidence from the offense.”
Beck also credited his upbringing for shaping his approach to leadership and discipline, saying his father’s background at the Naval Academy helped instill structure and accountability early in his life.
“It’s hard to truly understand the quarterback position if you haven’t actually done it,” Beck said. “He’s done it.”
His approach remains focused on daily improvement rather than outcomes.
“Every day, I’m just trying to get 1% better,” Beck said. “That’s just how I’m wired.”