Raiders' Derek Carr after clinching playoffs: 'Job is not done'

After their fourth straight nail-biting win was put in the books, the Las Vegas Raiders let out a season’s worth of emotion out with a boisterous locker room celebration.
Players sang and danced as the Raiders clinched a playoff berth for the second time in the past 19 seasons and first time since 2016 with a wild 35-32 overtime victory Sunday night night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Now, they’re on to Cincinnati to face the Bengals.
“Job is not done,” quarterback Derek Carr said, quoting his sports idol Kobe Bryant. “It does feel good. It’s exciting, but I don’t set out to just make the playoffs, although it’s been since 2016 and I didn’t even get to play. It feels cool. It’s awesome, but you know our goals. This is one of them, but there is more after that, too.”
Few thought the Raiders (10-7) could reach those goals this season after coach Jon Gruden resigned over the publication of his offensive emails in October, receiver Henry Ruggs III was cut after being charged in a fatal DUI that killed a 23-year-old woman, and Las Vegas lost five of six games.
But the Raiders responded with four straight wins to end the season, becoming the first team in NFL history to win the final four games by four points or fewer.
“If you said you thought we were going to do this, I’m going to kick you,” Carr said. “No one thought that, but the people in the building did and we acted like it, and the fact that we did it, the emotions, the feeling.”
The formula for success the past month has been consistent. The defense has stepped up its play and delivered key stops, Carr has led clutch drives and Daniel Carlson has finished it off with game-winning field goals on the final play in three of the past four weeks.
Now the Raiders need to put that sense of accomplishment in the past and prepare for a rematch with the Bengals, who won the first meeting 32-13 in Week 11.
“We’ve had a one-game, one-practice, one-play, one-day mentality here for a long time now,” interim coach Rich Bisaccia sad. “I think they went through Sunday’s victory and they took care of it last night in the locker room. ... We’re onto to what’s next.”
Las Vegas’ win was the last game before the playoffs. Here’s an early look at wild-card weekend:
Raiders (10-7) at Bengals (10-7)
Joe Burrow led the Bengals from worst to first in the AFC North and got a chance to skip the last game while Carr and the Raiders survived the Chargers’ comeback.
Burrow, dynamic rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon present a tough challenge for the Raiders, who were gassed by the end of their 70-minute marathon against Los Angeles. Cincy hasn’t won a playoff game in 31 years. The Raiders last won a playoff game in 2003. Both teams are due. Burrow and the Bengals get the edge because they’re rested.
Patriots (10-7) at Bills (11-6)
The AFC East rivals split two games last month, each winning on the road. The Patriots beat the Bills 14-10 while relying solely on their running game when rookie QB Mac Jones threw just three passes. Buffalo responded with a 33-21 win at New England three weeks later.
Josh Allen led the Bills to the AFC title game last year and they’re back in the hunt for the third straight year with something to prove. Bill Belichick is seeking his first playoff win without Brady in New England. He should still be looking for it after this one.
Eagles (9-8) at Buccaneers (13-4)
The Eagles have come a long way since a 28-22 home loss to the Buccaneers in Week 6. Rookie coach Nick Sirianni and second-year QB Jalen Hurts led Philly back from a 2-5 start to an unlikely playoff berth. They did it by relying on the run. But Tampa has one of the league’s stingiest run defenses, led by nose tackle Vita Vea.
The banged-up Bucs lost key players down the stretch to injuries and Antonio Brown to drama. They still have Brady and he’s enough. He led the NFL in yards passing, TDs, completions and attempts at age 44.
49ers (10-7) at Cowboys (12-5)
Facing elimination, Garoppolo and the 49ers overcame a 17-0 deficit to beat the NFC West champion Rams 27-24 in overtime. San Francisco has a strong rushing attack, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, but Dallas made big strides on defense under first-year coordinator Dan Quinn and sensational seasons from rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs.
It’ll be difficult for the Niners to keep up with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and the Cowboys’ star-studded offense.
Steelers (9-7-1) at Chiefs (12-5)
Roethlisberger got a chance to play one more game, but his last one should come in Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs went on a roll after a rough start. Mahomes has Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and too many options for the Steelers to contain.
Cardinals (11-6) at Rams (12-5)
The first Monday night playoff game features another matchup of division rivals. Like the Patriots and Bills, the Cardinals and Rams split in the regular season with each team winning on the road.
Arizona missed an opportunity to win the division by losing at home to Seattle. The Cardinals went 4-6 after a 7-0 start. It’s a new season now.
Matthew Stafford joined the Rams looking for playoff success. He seeks his first career postseason win with a superstar cast surrounding him led by Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. on offense and Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey on defense.