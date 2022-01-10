Raiders' Derek Carr after clinching playoffs: 'Job is not done'

“If you said you thought we were going to do this, I’m going to kick you,” Carr said. “No one thought that, but the people in the building did and we acted like it, and the fact that we did it, the emotions, the feeling.”

The formula for success the past month has been consistent. The defense has stepped up its play and delivered key stops, Carr has led clutch drives and Daniel Carlson has finished it off with game-winning field goals on the final play in three of the past four weeks.

Now the Raiders need to put that sense of accomplishment in the past and prepare for a rematch with the Bengals, who won the first meeting 32-13 in Week 11.

“We’ve had a one-game, one-practice, one-play, one-day mentality here for a long time now,” interim coach Rich Bisaccia sad. “I think they went through Sunday’s victory and they took care of it last night in the locker room. ... We’re onto to what’s next.”

Las Vegas’ win was the last game before the playoffs. Here’s an early look at wild-card weekend:

Raiders (10-7) at Bengals (10-7)