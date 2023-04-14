Although the Tucson Roadrunners are still a couple of upset wins away from hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2018, Roadrunners official say Tucson fans are showing their excitement about the prospect of postseason hockey coming back to the Old Pueblo through one act in particular: reserving tickets for possible playoff games at Tucson Arena later this month.

The Roadrunners, who close out their regular season Saturday at 7 p.m. against the San Jose Sharks at Tucson Arena, have been selling playoff passes since before they clinched a spot last week. They are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/WhiteoutCentral.

“It’s been great,” Roadrunners president Bob Hoffman said about playoff ticket sales. “We put them on sale about a week and a half ago — what we called our playoff pass.

“It’s very difficult to sell single games right now because we don’t know dates,” Hoffman added. “So for people to say ‘yeah, I’m gonna be there no matter what. No matter when you play, no matter who you play, I’m in there’ — that’s been a really positive so far development.”

The first round of the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup Playoffs will run April 18-23. Should Tucson advance out of the Pacific Division’s semifinal round — a best-of-three series that will be entirely on the road either at the Coachella Valley Firebirds or the Calgary Wranglers — they will host at least one game in the best-of-five second round.

“It’s step one,” Tucson head coach Steve Potvin said. “We definitely made it our goal to make it to the playoffs and step two was to see how far we can go.

“We definitely want to make a push here and do the best we can to take the next level in our game,” he added.

It’s Tucson’s second full-tilt appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Aside from a one-off divisional playoff game during the COVID-altered 2021 season, the Roadrunners last competed in a multi-game series in 2018 after not only winning a Pacific Division title, but also finishing with the best record in the Western Conference that year. Tucson defeated the San Jose Barracuda that year in the first round, three games to one, before 4-1 to the Texas Stars the next round.

“It’s gonna be nice to be playing meaningful games,” current Tucson forward Nathan Smith said.

Saturday Who: San Jose Barracuda (29-34-2-5) at Roadrunners (30-31-8-1) When: 7 p.m. Where: Tucson Arena Watch: AHLtv.com (subscription) Listen: 1450-AM *records as of Thursday

Hoffman said seeing new heroes emerge during a playoff tournament is part of what makes postseason hockey so special.

“I’m biased obviously, but I think this is the best sport on the planet and it takes it up an entire notch when it’s playoff hockey,” Hoffman said. “There’s that series aspect — it’s not one and done. It’s not a situation where you have a bad night. The cream of the crop certainly rises and I think you’re going to see some great excitement in the National Hockey League as well as in the American Hockey League.”

The Roadrunners will wear their white Kachina third jerseys for home playoff games, giving them one last spotlight before they go back to the black Kachina sweaters next season.

“Certainly we love the look of them, that white Kachina has been outstanding,” Hoffman said. “We feel like it’s something that the guys can rally behind, it seems like they’ve got a fairly good record and really compete in those, the guys, when you’re the players, you’re the coaches, they love them. So I think it’s kinda listening to our audience, listening to the guys.”

Hoffman said making the playoffs helps out the franchise a lot besides just potentially more earning more in ticket and merchandise revenue.

The Roadrunners have already started selling season tickets for next season.

“I think one of the main things it does is it really rallies the sport fan and the hockey fan to think about the Roadrunners and hockey a little bit beyond what the regular season might limit it to,” Hoffman said. “So it really is a vaulting point for the 2023-24 season as well. So I don’t think you can really understate the value for any organization making the postseason.”

Slap shots

Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night and the Roadrunners are giving out posters with the players’ photos on them. Also the first 100 fans in attendance can pick up a Roadrunners gift bag at radio station tents outside the arena.