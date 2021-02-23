First-place Roadrunners’ roster deepens ahead of Colorado road trip

“Jalen is huge for us. He comes back home and not only does he help out with the Ice Dreams, he helps with our junior program,” said Detroit Ice Dreams president and founder Jason McCrimmon, a former pro hockey player himself. “For our Detroit Ice Dreams kids, to get those kids to be able to say ‘I see him doing it, now I can do it.’ They’ve got that motivation to be like Jalen.”

As of Tuesday night, the bidding on one of Smereck’s authentic No. 55 jerseys from the 2019-20 season was up to $575. Bids can be made at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Dreams.

More information on Detroit Ice Dreams can be found at detroiticedreamshockey.com.

Tucson, San Jose go from roomies to near strangers

Entering February, it seemed like the Roadrunners and San Jose Barracuda were about to live out a scene from the movie “Stepbrothers.”

The AHL Pacific Division rivals were slated to play eight games against each other, all at Tucson Arenas: two preseason matchups, three regular-season outings with the Barracuda as the designated home team and three games with Tucson as the designated home team.