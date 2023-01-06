For the birds: Eagles outlast Roadrunners in Tucson's return home

The Colorado Eagles spoiled the Tucson Roadrunners’ return home, holding on to get a 2-1 win on Friday night.

The Roadrunners’ losing skid moved to four games, while Colorado snapped their three-game losing streak.

Colorado (19-11-2-0) jumped out to a 1-0 lead when forward Callahan Burke scored a shorthanded goal at 5:43 in the first. The Eagles outshot Tucson 12-6 in the first period.

"I thought we did a lot of good things," said Tucson forward Ryan McGregor. "They’re a good team, gotta clean a couple things up that and try and finish that game off but I thought we did a good job weathering their storm after the first period."

Colorado and Tucson (14-13-4-0) close out the series on Saturday night at 7 p.m. It’s the last time this season the Avalanche’s AHL affiliate will play in the Old Pueblko.

The Eagles outshot Tucson 27-24. The Roadrunners were 0 for 5 on the power play but killed all four of Colorado’s power plays.

Tucson goalie Ivan Prosvetov finished with 25 saves.

"Ivan had one of his strongest games, hate to lose a great goalie performance to a 2-1 loss," said Tucson coach Steve Potvin. "Ivan deserved a better fate there, he made some great saves there, kept us in the game."

McGregor scored Tucson’s goal, at 4:17 in the second. Defenseman Victor Soderstrom and right winger Cameron Hebig earned assists.

"It was a great pass by 'Soda,' wasn’t really expecting it," McGregor said. "I didn’t do much, I kinda got lucky, just put it in but good play by Heebs, playing the wall by Dougie (center Curtis Douglas) and good pass by 'Soda.'"

Soderstrom has four points in his last five games.

"He’s making an impact," Potvin said. "He started to gain some confidence you could see he’s got that eye, that want, he’s got that look in eyes that he’s got confidence and he’s very determined."

Eagles forward Oskar Olausson scored the game winner at 13:03 in the third period.

It was Tucson’s first contest at the Tucson Arena since Dec. 23 and the start of a four-game home stand. The attendance was 3,114.

"It’s good, it was a great crowd tonight," McGregor said. "so it’s always good to be back at home, having our fans cheering us on and hopefully the same thing tomorrow."

