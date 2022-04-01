 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 10:30 a.m. FS1

Baseball, NCAA

Texas at Oklahoma 10 a.m. ESPN2

Texas A&M at Alabama 2 p.m. SEC

Stanford at Oregon State 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennessee at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. SEC

Basketball, men's

Villanova vs. Kansas 3 p.m. TBS

Duke vs. North Carolina 5:30 p.m. TBS

Basketball, women's

NIT final: Seton Hall at South Dakota State Noon CBSS

Golf

Augusta Women’s Amateur 9 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 12:30 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf

Horses

The Florida Derby 3 p.m. CNBC

MLB spring training

Pirates vs. Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB

White Sox vs. D-backs 6 p.m. BSAZ

NBA

Nets at Hawks 4:30 p.m. NBA

NHL

Panthers at Devils 9:30 a.m. NHL

Penguins at Avalanche Noon Ch 9

Canadiens at Lightning 4 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Watford at Liverpool 4:30 a.m. USA

EPL: Aston Villa at Wolves 7 a.m. CNBC

EPL: Brentford at Chelsea 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Leicester at Man. United 9:30 a.m. USA

Soccer, women's

NWSL: Angel City at San Diego 1 p.m. Ch 13

Softball, NCAA

Arkansas at Mississippi 10 a.m. SEC

Michigan at Northwestern 11 a.m. BTN

Utah Valley at New Mexico State Noon BSAZ

Florida at Auburn Noon SEC

Georgia at Alabama 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Washington at Arizona 1:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Kentucky at LSU 3 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma State at Baylor 5 p.m. ESPN

Oregon at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennis

Miami Open, women’s final 10 a.m. TEN

Water polo

Arizona State at UCLA Noon Pac-12N

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

Villanova vs. Kansas 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

Duke vs. North Carolina 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

AHL: Rockford at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

