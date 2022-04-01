Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 10:30 a.m. FS1
Baseball, NCAA
Texas at Oklahoma 10 a.m. ESPN2
Texas A&M at Alabama 2 p.m. SEC
Stanford at Oregon State 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. SEC
Basketball, men's
Villanova vs. Kansas 3 p.m. TBS
Duke vs. North Carolina 5:30 p.m. TBS
Basketball, women's
NIT final: Seton Hall at South Dakota State Noon CBSS
Golf
Augusta Women’s Amateur 9 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 12:30 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf
Horses
The Florida Derby 3 p.m. CNBC
MLB spring training
Pirates vs. Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB
White Sox vs. D-backs 6 p.m. BSAZ
NBA
Nets at Hawks 4:30 p.m. NBA
NHL
Panthers at Devils 9:30 a.m. NHL
Penguins at Avalanche Noon Ch 9
Canadiens at Lightning 4 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Watford at Liverpool 4:30 a.m. USA
EPL: Aston Villa at Wolves 7 a.m. CNBC
EPL: Brentford at Chelsea 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Leicester at Man. United 9:30 a.m. USA
Soccer, women's
NWSL: Angel City at San Diego 1 p.m. Ch 13
Softball, NCAA
Arkansas at Mississippi 10 a.m. SEC
Michigan at Northwestern 11 a.m. BTN
Utah Valley at New Mexico State Noon BSAZ
Florida at Auburn Noon SEC
Georgia at Alabama 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Washington at Arizona 1:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Kentucky at LSU 3 p.m. ESPN
Oklahoma State at Baylor 5 p.m. ESPN
Oregon at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennis
Miami Open, women’s final 10 a.m. TEN
Water polo
Arizona State at UCLA Noon Pac-12N
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
Villanova vs. Kansas 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
Duke vs. North Carolina 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
AHL: Rockford at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)