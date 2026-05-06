Of all the progress Brent Brennan has made in his two Arizona football seasons, little has been more impressive than his ability to retain his coaching staff. You can't understate its importance.

Only one Brennan assistant coach of 2025, running backs coach Alonzo Carter, left. He became the head coach at Sacramento State.

Coaching staffs of Brennan's predecessors, especially Mike Stoops, Rich Rodriguez and Kevin Sumlin, seemed to be replacing multiple assistants per year. Elite coaches such as Bill Bedenbaugh, Robert Anae, Donte Williams, Kyle DeVan, Demetrice Martin, Jim Michalczik and Eric Wolford all left for better jobs.