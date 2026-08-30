In an attempt to increase last year's average home attendance of 41,782, roughly 9,000 below capacity, Arizona athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois has arranged for a game sponsor for all seven home games.

The Wildcats have had an attendance problem for the last decade. Capacity at the stadium has been diminished from 56,000 to 50,8000, and the Wildcats have only drawn 50,000 or more fans twice since 2019: they drew 50,800 to see Washington play in 2023 and 50,724 to see Colorado play in 2022.