In an attempt to increase last year's average home attendance of 41,782, roughly 9,000 below capacity, Arizona athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois has arranged for a game sponsor for all seven home games.
Those sponsors are, in order, Casino Del Sol; Rite Way Plumbing; Hughes Federal Credit Union; Coca-Cola; ICCU; Banner Health; and Alkeme Insurance.
The Wildcats have had an attendance problem for the last decade. Capacity at the stadium has been diminished from 56,000 to 50,8000, and the Wildcats have only drawn 50,000 or more fans twice since 2019: they drew 50,800 to see Washington play in 2023 and 50,724 to see Colorado play in 2022.
Arizona ranks 13th in average home attendance among Big 12 schools the last five seasons.
Here's the average home attendance totals of Big 12 schools across the last five years:
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– BYU: 61,132 (capacity 62,073)
– Iowa State: 59,222 (capacity 61,500)
– Texas Tech: 55,161 (capacity 60,454)
– Oklahoma State: 53,731 (capacity 52,202)
– West Virginia: 51,753 (capacity 60,000)
– Kansas State: 49,969 (capacity 50,000)
– Colorado: 48,920 (capacity 50,183)
– ASU: 47,356 (capacity 53,599)
– Utah: 44,446 (capacity 51,444)
– Baylor: 44,280 (capacity 45,140)
– TCU: 44,182 (capacity 46,000)
– UCF: 42,564 (capacity 44,200)
– Arizona: 42,542 (capacity 50,800)
– Kansas: 36,855 (capacity 41,525)
– Cincinnati: 37,250 (capacity 38,088)
– Houston: 27,886 (capacity 40,000)