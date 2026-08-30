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When Northern Illinois plays Arizona at Casino del Sol Stadium on Sept. 19, the Huskies might be wondering what they've gotten themselves into.

First, NIU jumped from its long membership in the Mid-American Conference to the reshuffled Mountain West Conference this season. That means NIU will be playing road games at unfamiliar, far-away locations to face Wyoming, UNLV and San Jose State this season. Does that make any sense?

Worse, NIU head coach Tom Hammock jumped ship in February, taking a role as the running backs coach for the Seattle Seahawks. Instead of hiring a full-time replacement, NIU promoted defensive coordinator Rob Harley with the title of interim head coach. Good luck on that.