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The three most heavily recruited Tucson high school players now in college football are not wearing Arizona gear.

Edge rusher Keona Davis of Salpointe Catholic is a defensive lineman at Miami of Florida. Receiver Dezmen Roebuck of Marana is Washington's top returning receiver. Defensive lineman Elijah Rushing of Salpointe is working to get playing time at Oregon.

It's almost difficult to believe that only two Tucson prep players are on the 100-plus roster at Arizona: walk-on tight end Tyler Mustain of Pusch Ridge and walk-on running back Anthony Wilhite of Salpointe. That's a dramatic change from past UA teams, which almost always had several key players from Tucson.

Ten years ago, 2016, Arizona had nine players from Tucson: Salpointe's Cam Denson and Justin Holt, Mountain View's Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Matt Thomas and Richie Estrada, Cienega's Matt Aragon, Ironwood Ridge's Jake Matthews and Tyler Grammar, and Sabino's Albert Green.

Fifteen years ago, 2011, Arizona had nine players from Tucson: Palo Verde's Adam Hall, CDO's Ka'Deem Carey, Jared Tevis and Josh Robbins, Ironwood Ridge's Jake Fischer, Sahuaro's Drew Riggleman, Salpointe's Jacob Arzouman, Sabino's David Lopez and Foothills' Gerardo Escarcega.