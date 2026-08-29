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So far, Big 12 football has inspired little or no emotion. Rivalries take decades to develop, and the new Big 12 is just a few years old.

Yes, there is the "Holy War'' between BYU and Utah; the "Territorial Cup'' matching Arizona and ASU; “Farmageddon” between Iowa State and Kansas State; and Baylor-TCU’s “Revivalry,” but as far as I can determine, the biggest football rivalry in the new Big 12 is a uniform desire to see money-driven Texas Tech get beat each week.

Half of the Big 12 teams still engage their bitter football rivals, but they are nonconference games, if played at all anymore.

West Virginia and Pitt's game of the year is the Backyard Brawl, though they aren’t slated to face off this year.

Iowa State and Iowa play one another in the heated Cy-Hawk Trophy game.

Colorado's biggest rival? It's Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Sadly, Oklahoma State's much-anticipated "Bedlam” game against Oklahoma has been put on hold while the rivals are too proud to say they want it to continue.

UCF's biggest rival? It's USF in the "War on I-4.”

Kansas has a terrific rivalry with Kansas State in the "Sunflower Showdown,” but the game of the year is its historic game against Missouri, known as the "Border War.”

TCU and SMU, which share the Dallas college football market, met yearly in the "Battle for the Iron Skillet,” but that has been put on pause.