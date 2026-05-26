Prefer us on Google Learn More

Arizona men’s tennis standout Jay Friend has been named an ITA All-American for the second straight year.

The honor, which became official Tuesday, capped a stellar senior season for Friend.

Friend finished the campaign at No. 3 in the ITA singles rankings. He posted a 20-3 record playing on the No. 1 court and was named co-Big 12 Player of the Year.

With Friend leading the way, the Wildcats advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in decades. Friend won the match that clinched Arizona’s Sweet 16 victory over Oklahoma.

Friend’s second ITA All-American honor adds another accomplishment to his résumé, which includes winning the men’s singles and mixed doubles titles at the 2025 FISU World University Games; winning the ITA All-American Championships last September; and winning an ATP Challenger event the following month.