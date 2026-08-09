Prefer us on Google Learn More

When UA football coach Larry Smith left Tucson in the winter of 1986-87, becoming the head coach at USC, eight of his nine assistant coaches went with him. Only Marc Lunsford, an Arizona quarterback from the mid 1970s, chose to remain, hopeful the next coach (Dick Tomey) would hire him.

Tomey was smart enough to keep Lunsford and initially make him chief of recruiting, as well as a receivers coach. Among the first assignments Lunsford aced was being charged with flying to Dallas to recruit SMU's fractured roster. The Mustangs had just been given the "death penalty'' by the NCAA, and their entire roster, 85 players, were free to play anywhere. Lunsford and Tomey targeted quarterback Bobby Watters. It was critical inasmuch as Smith did not leave a valued QB when he left for Los Angeles.

Lunsford, who sadly died here last week (cancer) at age 70, was up to the job. When Sports Illustrated published a photo of a mass of recruiters in the SMU locker room, Lunsford was pictured sitting next to Watters. He got his man. Watters was the UA's starting quarterback in 1987 until he broke his thumb against UCLA.