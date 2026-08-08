Here's the answer: Arizona must greatly improve its men's and women's swimming programs, its men's and women's cross country programs, and its soccer and gymnastics programs. Those six sports are the difference between Top 10 and No. 36. Here's how far those programs have fallen:

– Men's cross country: The UA won Pac-10 championships in 1984, 1986, 1987, 1991, 1994 and 1999. They produced three NCAA champions. In the last decade they have been without a Top 25 finish.

– Women's cross country: The UA won the 2013 Pac-12 championship and then unraveled. They have not produced a leading runner or league contender for more than a decade.

– Men's swimming: The UA has won 42 NCAA individual championships and 52 relay championships in men's swimming, but nothing since 2015 following the graduation of Kevin Cordes. The UA men finished in the Top 10 every season from 1998-2014. Coach Frank Busch ain't coming back.

– Women's swimming: The UA's last NCAA champion was Margo Geer in 2014. Since then: no one has even come close. Before Geer, the UA won 25 NCAA individual championships and 21 relay winners. More telling, the Wildcats finished in the nation's Top 10 every year from 1991-2014. Since then? Not even close.

– Gymnastics: The UA was a national power in gymnastics from 1988-2002, finishing in the Top 10 five times with All-Americans like Heidi Hornbeek. But it was no factor in the Pac-12 year and remains a mid-level program, at best.