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No. 18 Sierra Vista Buena (7-3) at No. 15 Yuma Catholic (7-3)

Location: 2100 W. 28th St., Yuma

Notable: One of the most intriguing games for any Southern Arizona team this week, No. 18 Buena’s lengthy trip to No. 15 Yuma Catholic pits the run-heavy, misdirection-based Colts against a smart, balanced Shamrocks team in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Buena won the region title on Friday night for the first time since 1978 after a 5-1 region record and a head-to-head win over Marana on Sept. 25. They rolled No. 24 Ironwood Ridge 45-10 on a cold, wet night in Sierra Vista, leaving little doubt about their playoff case. The Colts start their playoff journey with a 5.5-hour drive to a hostile environment in Yuma against a 7-3 Shamrocks team whose only losses are to three 5A playoff teams ranked No. 16 or above.

No. 17 Phoenix Sunnyslope (7-3) at No. 16 Marana (7-3)

Location: 12000 W. Emigh Road