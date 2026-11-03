No. 18 Sierra Vista Buena (7-3) at No. 15 Yuma Catholic (7-3)
Location: 2100 W. 28th St., Yuma
Notable: One of the most intriguing games for any Southern Arizona team this week, No. 18 Buena’s lengthy trip to No. 15 Yuma Catholic pits the run-heavy, misdirection-based Colts against a smart, balanced Shamrocks team in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Buena won the region title on Friday night for the first time since 1978 after a 5-1 region record and a head-to-head win over Marana on Sept. 25. They rolled No. 24 Ironwood Ridge 45-10 on a cold, wet night in Sierra Vista, leaving little doubt about their playoff case. The Colts start their playoff journey with a 5.5-hour drive to a hostile environment in Yuma against a 7-3 Shamrocks team whose only losses are to three 5A playoff teams ranked No. 16 or above.
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No. 17 Phoenix Sunnyslope (7-3) at No. 16 Marana (7-3)
Location: 12000 W. Emigh Road
Notable: Just one of two local games in Tucson in the first-round affairs this week, No. 16 Marana squeaked into the final host spot in the 5A bracket. Despite losing the 5A Sonoran Region to Buena, breaking a four-year region title streak for the Tigers, Marana is the highest-ranked 5A Southern Arizona team not named Desert View. Marana has faced six playoff teams in the regular season to Sunnyslope’s four, but the Vikings most notably gave 5A No. 3 seed Notre Dame Prep a run for their money, falling 30-29 on Sept. 4, the highest-seeded opponent across both teams’ schedules. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Marana.
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com