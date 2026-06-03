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When Tucson prep softball teams Salpointe Catholic, CDO and Tanque Verde won state championships earlier this month, it gave Tucson-area softball teams 58 state championships since Santa Rita won the city's first state softball title in 1980.

That puts softball in a class of its own in Tucson from 1980-2026.

Even with Sunnyside's remarkable wrestling dynasty winning 38 state championships since 1980, the total Tucson wrestling community has 51 state championships in the same period. Here's how Tucson has fared in state championships in other sports dating to 1980:

– Boys basketball: 12 (Tucson has 41 state boys basketball titles dating to 1925)

– Girls basketball: 22 (Pusch Ridge and Marana have the most titles, four each)

– Girls soccer: 29 (Led by Salpointe's 13)

– Boys soccer: 30 (Salpointe leads with 12)

– Baseball: 34 (Going back to 1912, Tucson High has won 29 state baseball titles)

– Football: 19 (Since 1980, only CDO, 4, and Sabino, 3, have more than two football championships)