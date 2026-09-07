“I’m very grateful for the spot I’ve been put in,” she said. “I’m all in on Ironwood, so hopefully we can take a state championship this year and end my senior season on a high note.”

Quiri began playing volleyball in middle school after playing a slew of sports as a child. She started club volleyball as a seventh grader, before her family made the ambitious move to place their daughter in a club in Phoenix, with each family member rotating turns to drive up for practice three days a week.

The Quiri family is no stranger to moving a son or daughter to a different school or a different city for a better athletic experience. Ashlyn’s older brother moved from Pusch Ridge Christian to Salpointe for a more competitive football career. When her parents realized her potential, they urged their daughter to go all in on the commitment to a better club in a different city.

That stance of flexibility became even stronger when Quiri’s recruiting window opened after her sophomore year at Salpointe, her second straight season with 270 kills or more. After just three days of talking with schools, Quiri committed to Florida State, a school already high on her radar.

Following her commitment, Quiri learned that Salpointe held a firm stance on no early graduation, which would prevent her from joining the team in the spring to build chemistry with her teammates ahead of her freshman year in fall 2026.

“My freshman and sophomore years at Salpointe were great; I have nothing but great things to say about my time there,” Quiri said. “But due to my situation, I was forced to switch schools. I had to make the decision that was best for me, so I came here.”