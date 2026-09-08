Anderson was a major bright spot for the Mica Mountain offense on Friday, as the senior carried the ball 19 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

With Mica ahead 9-0 after just five minutes, the contest slowed down for the remainder of the first half as the Thunderbolts defense held firm against the Dorados, while Mica Mountain attempted to work out the kinks in the team’s biggest flaw: the quarterback position.

Senior Michael Consavage, junior Brenton Baker and sophomore Adam Becker all took snaps during the Bolts’ game on Friday, each taking on different challenges depending on the situation.

Baker attempted the most passes of the trio, completing five of 11 passes for 62 yards and an interception. Both Consavage and Becker threw one pass each for a completion. Both Becker’s completion was good for 26 yards and Consavage’s for 33 yards and a touchdown to junior receiver Eli Palma. Becker was the lone quarterback to rush for a touchdown.

Campos stressed that each quarterback plays in the system based on situation and skill set.

“It’s interesting, I never thought I would be a guy that would (use different quarterbacks) in formations with different personnel,” the Mica Mountain head coach said. “We have three different quarterbacks with different skill sets, so based on what we need at any given time, we have three guys that are able to jump in.”

“It’s a credit to them because they all want to be the guy, but they’re willing to do what it takes to help the team be successful…. I couldn’t be more pleased with the way they’re being team players and the job they’re doing for us.”