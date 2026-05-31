"Coach Olson was not surprised," he said in a press conference a day later, although Olson later said he was totally caught unprepared. "I appreciate the way Coach Olson called NBA general managers to find out how much interest they had in me. He was very supportive."

Dele went on to become a lottery pick, No. 10 overall, and play eight NBA seasons.

– In April 1992, a month before the NCAA women's golf championships, Arizona sophomore Annika Sorenstam announced she would bypass her final two seasons of eligibility at Arizona and try to make the LPGA Tour. She was the reigning NCAA champion and would finish No. 2 a month later.

"I like it here," said Sorenstam, "but it's time for me to move on. I need to get experience for the Tour." Three years later she won the U.S. Open. Good move.

– After a first-round NCAA loss to Seton Hall in 2004, UA sophomore Andre Iguodala announced he would enter the NBA Draft. It seemed premature.

Much like Peat, Iguodala didn't have a polished offensive game. In the UA's final eight games, Iguodala shot 25% from 3-point distance and 31% overall. It seemed like a mistake, the same type made by power forward Michael Wright in 2001. Wright bypassed his senior season at Arizona and was selected No. 39 in the NBA Draft. He never played a game in the NBA. Iguodala? He was selected ninth in the first round and started all 82 games as a Philadelphia 76er rookie. He went on to play 19 NBA seasons, was a four-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medal winner.

Those 3s that Iggy missed at Arizona didn't haunt him in the NBA. He made 1,081 3s in his pro career and was paid $188 million.