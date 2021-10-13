Former Wildcat Deandre Ayton hungry to 'bring championship to Phoenix'

"Now I can do what the hell I want. You can’t tell me s--t. You can’t tell me how to play this game because I’ve already done it, and now I’m going to do what I want. Everybody else is getting their praises when they do what they want to do. I just did it the hard way. I had to show y’all. I was it, but y’all still wanted me to show y’all because y’all thought I wasn’t it. Now that I’ve proven myself as a big man, that I hate being, I’m going to show you why I am and who I am. I’ve put in so much work behind that.”

Speak to your battle with Giannis (Antetokounmpo) in the Finals, the good, the fouls?

A: “That’s the two-time MVP. He run into you, it’s going to have to be a foul, regardless of if it’s the Finals or not. Regardless of how I felt. You’re going to have to know that as a player. I’m going to play hard, I’m going to beat you up, they’re going to call their fouls, but I’m going to show you that I’m going to beat you up, too. That’s just how it is. They call it a foul, but knowing me, I know I went down punching.