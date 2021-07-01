Phoenix Suns' worst-to-first turnaround is nearly complete

Booker has spent six years with the Suns, more than any other player on the roster. He was there for all the losses — “the bottom of the bottom,” he said. From the start of his rookie season in 2015 to the start of the bubble last year, Booker played in more losses than anyone in the NBA, 233 of them in all. He played in 101 wins in that span; 285 other players during those years enjoyed more victories.

The Suns were 113-280 overall in that span, 16 ½ games behind the 29th-ranked New York Knicks. And then came the bubble: The Suns are 71-25 since those games started, with only one other team — Utah, at 64-34 — within 10% of Phoenix when it comes to winning percentage over the last 12 months.

“Waiting on this moment right here,” Booker said.

There were many moments that led to this. Drafting Booker and former Arizona Wildcat Deandre Ayton. Hiring Williams as coach. Landing a superstar like Chris Paul — who had 41 points in Game 6 — in a trade, signing Jae Crowder as a free agent after his NBA Finals run with Miami last fall. If any or all of those don’t happen, this finals run doesn’t happen.

But the biggest break of all was the bubble.