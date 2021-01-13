 Skip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men’s California at Colorado Noon Pac-12N

Pepperdine at Gonzaga 3 p.m. ESPN2

Stanford at Utah 3 p.m. ESPNU

Washington State at UCLA 3 p.m. FS1

Marshall at Western Kentucky 5 p.m. CBSS

Houston at South Florida 5 p.m. ESPN2

Gardner-Webb at Radford 5 p.m. ESPNU

Purdue at Indiana 5 p.m. FS1

San Diego State at Utah State 7 p.m. CBSS

Pepperdine at Gonzaga 7 p.m. ESPN

SMU at Memphis 7 p.m. ESPN2

Morehead State at Eastern Illinois 7 p.m. ESPNU

Michigan State at Iowa 7 p.m. FS1

Washington at USC 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N

BYU at Saint Mary’s 9 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona at Oregon State 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s Indiana at Purdue 2 p.m. BTN

Maryland at Minnesota 4 p.m. BTN

Georgia at Tennessee 4:30 p.m. SEC

Oregon at Arizona 5 p.m. ESPN

Michigan at Wisconsin 6 p.m. BTN

Kentucky at Auburn 6:30 p.m. SEC

Golf PGA Tour, first round 5 p.m. Golf

NBA Heat at 76ers 5:30 p.m. TNT

Warriors at Nuggets 8 p.m. TNT

NHL Islanders at Rangers 5 p.m. NHL

Sharks at Coyotes 7 p.m. FSAZ

Ducks at Golden Knights 8 p.m. NHL

Skating U.S. Championships 4 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s EPL: Crystal Palace at Arsenal 12:55 p.m. NBCS

RADIO THURSDAY

Basketball, men’s Arizona at Oregon State 9 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at Oregon State 9 p.m. 107.5-FM

Basketball, women’s Oregon at Arizona 5 p.m. 1400-AM

NBA Heat at 76ers 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM.

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish).

