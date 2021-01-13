Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Basketball, men’s California at Colorado Noon Pac-12N
Pepperdine at Gonzaga 3 p.m. ESPN2
Stanford at Utah 3 p.m. ESPNU
Washington State at UCLA 3 p.m. FS1
Marshall at Western Kentucky 5 p.m. CBSS
Houston at South Florida 5 p.m. ESPN2
Gardner-Webb at Radford 5 p.m. ESPNU
Purdue at Indiana 5 p.m. FS1
San Diego State at Utah State 7 p.m. CBSS
Pepperdine at Gonzaga 7 p.m. ESPN
SMU at Memphis 7 p.m. ESPN2
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois 7 p.m. ESPNU
Michigan State at Iowa 7 p.m. FS1
Washington at USC 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N
BYU at Saint Mary’s 9 p.m. ESPN2
Arizona at Oregon State 9 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s Indiana at Purdue 2 p.m. BTN
Maryland at Minnesota 4 p.m. BTN
Georgia at Tennessee 4:30 p.m. SEC
Oregon at Arizona 5 p.m. ESPN
Michigan at Wisconsin 6 p.m. BTN
Kentucky at Auburn 6:30 p.m. SEC
Golf PGA Tour, first round 5 p.m. Golf
NBA Heat at 76ers 5:30 p.m. TNT
Warriors at Nuggets 8 p.m. TNT
NHL Islanders at Rangers 5 p.m. NHL
Sharks at Coyotes 7 p.m. FSAZ
Ducks at Golden Knights 8 p.m. NHL
Skating U.S. Championships 4 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s EPL: Crystal Palace at Arsenal 12:55 p.m. NBCS
RADIO THURSDAY
Basketball, men’s Arizona at Oregon State 9 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at Oregon State 9 p.m. 107.5-FM
Basketball, women’s Oregon at Arizona 5 p.m. 1400-AM
NBA Heat at 76ers 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM.
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish).