UA president Robert C. Robbins explains why Pac-12 needed to 'pause, regroup'

On a conference call Tuesday afternoon, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said the conference will explore models of a spring football season. Robbins expressed concern over what will be different in a few months from now in order to play a spring season for football — and other sports such as basketball — but felt that a vaccine and improved safety measures would be key.

Robbins also brought up the idea of a "bubble" model that the NBA, NHL and MLS are currently implementing. He reiterated Scott's stance of the unlikelihood of it happening due to college sports not operating the same way as professional leagues, but he did not completely rule it out.

"I would be willing to go down that pathway if that's what it took to for us to safely play, test all of our athletes every day," he said. "But this is just not the time and I agree with the decision we all made collectively."

"And I know it's going to be disappointing for them, but I hope that we can turn things around come the New Year."

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.