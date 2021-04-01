Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, women’s
South Carolina vs. Stanford 3 p.m. ESPN
Arizona vs. UConn 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 4 p.m. Golf
MLB
Dodgers at Rockies 4 p.m. MLB
NBA
Mavericks at Knicks 4:30 p.m. NBA
Thunder at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
Bucks at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. NBA
NCAA baseball
Washington at UCLA Noon Pac-12N
Kentucky at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC
Stanford at Washington State 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Arizona at Arizona State 6 p.m. Pac-12A
Vanderbilt at LSU 6 p.m. ESPN2
NHL
Capitals at Devils 4 p.m. NHL
Coyotes at Ducks 7 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, women’s
Stanford at Arizona 8 p.m. Pac-12A
Softball
Arkansas at Auburn 10 a.m. SEC
Grand Canyon at New Mexico St. 2 p.m. BSAZ
Kentucky at Tennessee 2 p.m. ESPNU
Tennis
Miami Open 10 a.m. TEN
Miami Open 4 p.m. TEN
Volleyball
Michigan at Wisconsin Noon ESPNU
Illinois at Purdue 4 p.m. BTN
Wrestling
U.S. Olympic Trials 4:30 p.m. NBCS
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, women’s
South Carolina vs. Stanford 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
Arizona vs. UConn 6:30 p.m. 1400-AM
Arizona vs. UConn 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
Henderson at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s
Baylor vs. Houston 2 p.m. Ch 13
Gonzaga vs. UCLA 5:30 p.m. Ch 13
Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf
Hockey
Henderson at Tucson 7 p.m. Ch 8/58
Horse racing
Wood Memorial Bluegrass Stakes 2:30 p.m. NBCS
MLB
Blue Jays at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Braves at Phillies 1 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Padres 2:30 p.m. BSAZ
Dodgers at Rockies 5 p.m. FS1
NCAA baseball
Texas at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC
Tennessee at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
Arizona at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A
Pepperdine at San Diego 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
NHL
Penguins at Bruins 10 a.m. NHL
Stars at Hurricanes 4 p.m. NHL
Sharks at Kings 7 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s
EPL: West Brom at Chelsea 4:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Sheffield at Leeds United 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich 9 a.m. ESPN2
EPL: Man. City at Leicester City 9:25 a.m. NBCS
Serie A: Inter Milan at Bologna 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Liga MX: San Luis at Monterrey 8 p.m. FS1
Softball
Missouri at South Carolina 11 a.m. ESPNU
Arkansas at Auburn 11 a.m. SEC
Kentucky at Tennessee 3 p.m. ESPN2
Florida at Georgia 5 p.m. ESPN2
Volleyball
Big East final 9:30 a.m. FS1
Illinois at Purdue 10:30 a.m. BTN
Iowa at Minnesota 1 p.m. ESPNU
MEAC final 3 p.m. ESPNU
Wrestling
U.S. Olympic Trials 4:30 p.m. NBCS
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, women’s
NCAA Championship 3 p.m. ESPN
Golf
Drive, Chip & Putt Finals 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB
Braves at Phillies 10 a.m. ESPN
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ
White Sox at Angels 5:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Lakers vs. Clippers 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Warriors at Hawks 4:30 p.m. NBA
Magic at Nuggets 7 p.m. NBA
NCAA baseball
Wake Forest at Louisville 9:30 a.m. ESPN2
NCAA football
Southern at Jackson State 2 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Red Wings at Lightning 9 a.m. Ch 4
Capitals at Devils Noon NHL
Stars at Hurricanes 4 p.m. NBCS
Coyotes at Ducks 6 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Tottenham at Newcastle 6 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Liverpool at Arsenal 8:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Brighton at Man. United 11:10 a.m. NBCS
Soccer, women’s
California at Arizona Noon Pac-12A
Softball
Indiana at Iowa Noon BTN
Kentucky at Tennessee Noon ESPNU
Florida at Georgia Noon SEC
Illinois at Wisconsin 2 p.m. BTN
Florida at Georgia 5 p.m. ESPN
Volleyball
NCAA Tournament Selection Show 1 p.m. ESPNU
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)