Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, women’s

South Carolina vs. Stanford 3 p.m. ESPN

Arizona vs. UConn 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 4 p.m. Golf

MLB

Dodgers at Rockies 4 p.m. MLB

NBA

Mavericks at Knicks 4:30 p.m. NBA

Thunder at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

Bucks at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. NBA

NCAA baseball

Washington at UCLA Noon Pac-12N

Kentucky at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC

Stanford at Washington State 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Arizona at Arizona State 6 p.m. Pac-12A

Vanderbilt at LSU 6 p.m. ESPN2

NHL

Capitals at Devils 4 p.m. NHL

Coyotes at Ducks 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, women’s

Stanford at Arizona 8 p.m. Pac-12A

Softball

Arkansas at Auburn 10 a.m. SEC

Grand Canyon at New Mexico St. 2 p.m. BSAZ

Kentucky at Tennessee 2 p.m. ESPNU

Tennis

Miami Open 10 a.m. TEN

Miami Open 4 p.m. TEN

Volleyball

Michigan at Wisconsin Noon ESPNU

Illinois at Purdue 4 p.m. BTN

Wrestling

U.S. Olympic Trials 4:30 p.m. NBCS

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, women’s

South Carolina vs. Stanford 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

Arizona vs. UConn 6:30 p.m. 1400-AM

Arizona vs. UConn 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

Henderson at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

Baylor vs. Houston 2 p.m. Ch 13

Gonzaga vs. UCLA 5:30 p.m. Ch 13

Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf

Hockey

Henderson at Tucson 7 p.m. Ch 8/58

Horse racing

Wood Memorial Bluegrass Stakes 2:30 p.m. NBCS

MLB

Blue Jays at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

Braves at Phillies 1 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Padres 2:30 p.m. BSAZ

Dodgers at Rockies 5 p.m. FS1

NCAA baseball 

Texas at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC

Tennessee at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

Arizona at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A

Pepperdine at San Diego 8:30 p.m. ESPNU

NHL

Penguins at Bruins 10 a.m. NHL

Stars at Hurricanes 4 p.m. NHL

Sharks at Kings 7 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s

EPL: West Brom at Chelsea 4:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Sheffield at Leeds United 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich 9 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Man. City at Leicester City 9:25 a.m. NBCS

Serie A: Inter Milan at Bologna 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Liga MX: San Luis at Monterrey 8 p.m. FS1

Softball

Missouri at South Carolina 11 a.m. ESPNU

Arkansas at Auburn 11 a.m. SEC

Kentucky at Tennessee 3 p.m. ESPN2

Florida at Georgia 5 p.m. ESPN2

Volleyball

Big East final 9:30 a.m. FS1

Illinois at Purdue 10:30 a.m. BTN

Iowa at Minnesota 1 p.m. ESPNU

MEAC final 3 p.m. ESPNU

Wrestling

U.S. Olympic Trials 4:30 p.m. NBCS

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, women’s

NCAA Championship 3 p.m. ESPN

Golf

Drive, Chip & Putt Finals 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB

Braves at Phillies 10 a.m. ESPN

D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ

White Sox at Angels 5:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Lakers vs. Clippers 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Warriors at Hawks 4:30 p.m. NBA

Magic at Nuggets 7 p.m. NBA

NCAA baseball

Wake Forest at Louisville 9:30 a.m. ESPN2

NCAA football

Southern at Jackson State 2 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Red Wings at Lightning 9 a.m. Ch 4

Capitals at Devils Noon NHL

Stars at Hurricanes 4 p.m. NBCS

Coyotes at Ducks 6 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Tottenham at Newcastle 6 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Liverpool at Arsenal 8:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Brighton at Man. United 11:10 a.m. NBCS

Soccer, women’s

California at Arizona Noon Pac-12A

Softball

Indiana at Iowa Noon BTN

Kentucky at Tennessee Noon ESPNU

Florida at Georgia Noon SEC

Illinois at Wisconsin 2 p.m. BTN

Florida at Georgia 5 p.m. ESPN

Volleyball

NCAA Tournament Selection Show 1 p.m. ESPNU

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

