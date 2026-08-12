“We truly cannot thank everyone enough for all the prayers, visits, food, messages and all the ways you have stepped in to help our family,” Monday night’s Instagram post read. “We feel incredibly loved and supported.”

The Marana Police Department is investigating the crash, but had not released the official report as of Tuesday and declined to share where or when it occurred.

Roebuck is the latest member of his prominent athletic family to star for Marana. Over the past decade, the family has heavily contributed to the Tigers’ rapid ascendancy in athletics.

He hauled in 89 catches for 1,076 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior, leading Marana to the Class 5A quarterfinals for the first time in program history. Roebuck is the only returning Arizona Interscholastic Association 5A All-Conference First Team selection in the Tucson area.

Roebuck’s older brother, Dezmen, was also a standout receiver for the Tigers. In 2024, he was the AIA 5A Conference Player of the Year and Gatorade Player of the Year for football in Arizona, recording 95 catches for 1,131 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was a major contributor on the Marana team that earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2024 Open Division Playoffs. Now at the University of Washington, Roebuck recorded 42 catches for 560 yards and seven touchdowns across 13 games last season.

Older sister Malaysia Roebuck starred as a flag football player for the Tigers. Sister Makayla and brother Isaiah both attended the University of Jamestown in North Dakota after successful years at Marana, the former as a wrestler and the latter as a football and baseball player.