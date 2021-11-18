Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men's
Myrtle Beach Invitational 10 a.m. ESPN2
Charleston Classic 10 a.m. ESPNU
Charleston Classic 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Myrtle Beach Invitational 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro 1 p.m. CBSS
Myrtle Beach Invitational 3 p.m. ESPN2
Liberty vs. Iona 3 p.m. ESPNU
Weber State vs. Ball State 3:30 p.m. CBSS
Hofstra at Maryland 4:30 p.m. FS1
Siena at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. FS2
Charleston Classic 5 p.m. ESPN2
Ohio at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC
Myrtle Beach Invitational 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Georgia Tech at Georgia 7 p.m. SEC
Arizona vs. Wichita State 8 p.m. ESPNU
Michigan at UNLV 10:30 p.m. ESPN2
Football, NCAA
Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech 6 p.m. CBSS
Memphis at Houston 7 p.m. ESPN2
Air Force at Nevada 7 p.m. FS1
Arizona at Washington State 7 p.m. Pac-12A
San Diego State at UNLV 9:30 p.m. CBSS
Golf
PGA Tour, second round 10 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
NBA
Lakers at Celtics 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Mavericks at Suns 8 p.m. BSAZ
Mavericks at Suns 8 p.m. ESPN
Volleyball, women's
Michigan at Purdue 5 p.m. BTN
Penn State at Nebraska 7 p.m. BTN
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, women's
Marist at Arizona 6:30 p.m. 1400-AM
Football, NCAA
Arizona at Washington State 7 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at Washington State 7 p.m. 107.5-FM
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at Iowa 6 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA
Mavericks at Suns 8 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Cross Country
NCAA Championships 8 a.m. ESPNU
Football, NCAA
Michigan State at Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 9
Iowa State at Oklahoma 10 a.m. Ch 11
Wofford at North Carolina 10 a.m. BSAZ
Purdue-Northwestern or Rutgers-Penn State 10 a.m. BTN
UMass at Army 10 a.m. CBSS
Wake Forest at Clemson 10 a.m. ESPN
Texas at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN2
New Mexico State at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC
Illinois at Iowa Noon FS1
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Washington at Colorado 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Nebraska at Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Arkansas at Alabama 1:30 p.m. Ch 13
Michigan-Maryland Or Minnesota-Indiana 1:30 p.m. BTN
East Carolina at Navy 1:30 p.m. CBSS
SMU at Cincinnati 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Virginia at Pittsburgh 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
UCLA at USC 2 p.m. Ch 11
Louisiana at Liberty 2 p.m. ESPNU
Florida at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC
Baylor at Kansas State 3:30 p.m. FS1
Auburn at South Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN
California at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac12N
Oregon at Utah 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
South Alabama at Tennessee 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Mississippi 5:30 p.m. SEC
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 6 p.m. Ch 11
Wyoming at Utah State 6 p.m. CBSS
Louisiana-Monroe at LSU 7 p.m. ESPN2
New Mexico at Boise State 7 p.m. FS1
Arizona State at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf
NBA
Hornets at Hawks 5:30 p.m. NBA
NHL
Devils at Lightning 2 p.m. NHL
Penguins at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL
Red Wings at Coyotes 6 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
EPL: Chelsea at Leicester City 5:30 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Brighton at Aston Villa 8 a.m. NBCS
EPL: West Ham at Wolverhampton 8 a.m. USA
Soccer, women's
NWSL Championship 10 a.m. Ch 13
TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 6:55 a.m. ESPN2
Basketball, men's
Norfolk State at Xavier 10 a.m. FS1
UMass vs. Ball State 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Princeton at Oregon State 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Merrimack at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. BSAZ
Southern at Nebraska 2 p.m. ESPNU
Louisiana at Indiana 5:30 p.m. BTN
Loyola Marymount vs. Florida St. 5:30 p.m. CBSS
Arizona vs. Michigan/UNLV TBA TBA
Basketball, women's
Baylor at Maryland 11 a.m. BTN
Texas at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN
Virginia at UCLA 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Field hockey
NCAA Championship Noon ESPNU
Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
Hockey, women's
United States vs. Canada 3 p.m. NHL
NBA
Nuggets at Suns 6 p.m. BSAZ
NFL
49ers at Jaguars 11 a.m. Ch 11
Ravens at Bears 11 a.m. Ch 13
Cardinals at Seahawks 2:25 p.m. Ch 11
Steelers at Chargers 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men's
EPL: Everton at Manchester City 7 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Leeds United at Tottenham 9:30 a.m. NBCS
MLS Playoffs 1 p.m. Ch 9
MLS Playoffs 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Volleyball, women's
St. John’s at Creighton Noon FS1
South Carolina at Florida Noon SEC
Penn State at Ohio State 1 p.m. BTN
Wisconsin at Minnesota 3 p.m. BTN
Mississippi State at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)