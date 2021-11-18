 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men's

Myrtle Beach Invitational 10 a.m. ESPN2

Charleston Classic 10 a.m. ESPNU

Charleston Classic 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Myrtle Beach Invitational 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro 1 p.m. CBSS

Myrtle Beach Invitational 3 p.m. ESPN2

Liberty vs. Iona 3 p.m. ESPNU

Weber State vs. Ball State 3:30 p.m. CBSS

Hofstra at Maryland 4:30 p.m. FS1

Siena at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. FS2

Charleston Classic 5 p.m. ESPN2

Ohio at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC

Myrtle Beach Invitational 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Georgia Tech at Georgia 7 p.m. SEC

Arizona vs. Wichita State 8 p.m. ESPNU

Michigan at UNLV 10:30 p.m. ESPN2

Football, NCAA

Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech 6 p.m. CBSS

Memphis at Houston 7 p.m. ESPN2

Air Force at Nevada 7 p.m. FS1

Arizona at Washington State 7 p.m. Pac-12A

San Diego State at UNLV 9:30 p.m. CBSS

Golf

PGA Tour, second round 10 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

NBA

Lakers at Celtics 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Mavericks at Suns 8 p.m. BSAZ

Mavericks at Suns 8 p.m. ESPN

Volleyball, women's

Michigan at Purdue 5 p.m. BTN

Penn State at Nebraska 7 p.m. BTN

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, women's

Marist at Arizona 6:30 p.m. 1400-AM

Football, NCAA

Arizona at Washington State 7 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at Washington State 7 p.m. 107.5-FM

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at Iowa 6 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

Mavericks at Suns 8 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Cross Country

NCAA Championships 8 a.m. ESPNU

Football, NCAA

Michigan State at Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 9

Iowa State at Oklahoma 10 a.m. Ch 11

Wofford at North Carolina 10 a.m. BSAZ

Purdue-Northwestern or Rutgers-Penn State 10 a.m. BTN

UMass at Army 10 a.m. CBSS

Wake Forest at Clemson 10 a.m. ESPN

Texas at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN2

New Mexico State at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC

Illinois at Iowa Noon FS1

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Washington at Colorado 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Nebraska at Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Arkansas at Alabama 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

Michigan-Maryland Or Minnesota-Indiana 1:30 p.m. BTN

East Carolina at Navy 1:30 p.m. CBSS

SMU at Cincinnati 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Virginia at Pittsburgh 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

UCLA at USC 2 p.m. Ch 11

Louisiana at Liberty 2 p.m. ESPNU

Florida at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC

Baylor at Kansas State 3:30 p.m. FS1

Auburn at South Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN

California at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac12N

Oregon at Utah 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

South Alabama at Tennessee 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Mississippi 5:30 p.m. SEC

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 6 p.m. Ch 11

Wyoming at Utah State 6 p.m. CBSS

Louisiana-Monroe at LSU 7 p.m. ESPN2

New Mexico at Boise State 7 p.m. FS1

Arizona State at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf

NBA

Hornets at Hawks 5:30 p.m. NBA

NHL

Devils at Lightning 2 p.m. NHL

Penguins at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL

Red Wings at Coyotes 6 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

EPL: Chelsea at Leicester City 5:30 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Brighton at Aston Villa 8 a.m. NBCS

EPL: West Ham at Wolverhampton 8 a.m. USA

Soccer, women's

NWSL Championship 10 a.m. Ch 13

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 6:55 a.m. ESPN2

Basketball, men's

Norfolk State at Xavier 10 a.m. FS1

UMass vs. Ball State 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Princeton at Oregon State 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Merrimack at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. BSAZ

Southern at Nebraska 2 p.m. ESPNU

Louisiana at Indiana 5:30 p.m. BTN

Loyola Marymount vs. Florida St. 5:30 p.m. CBSS

Arizona vs. Michigan/UNLV TBA TBA

Basketball, women's

Baylor at Maryland 11 a.m. BTN

Texas at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN

Virginia at UCLA 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Field hockey

NCAA Championship Noon ESPNU

Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

Hockey, women's

United States vs. Canada 3 p.m. NHL

NBA

Nuggets at Suns 6 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

49ers at Jaguars 11 a.m. Ch 11

Ravens at Bears 11 a.m. Ch 13

Cardinals at Seahawks 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Steelers at Chargers 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

EPL: Everton at Manchester City 7 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Leeds United at Tottenham 9:30 a.m. NBCS

MLS Playoffs 1 p.m. Ch 9

MLS Playoffs 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Volleyball, women's

St. John’s at Creighton Noon FS1

South Carolina at Florida Noon SEC

Penn State at Ohio State 1 p.m. BTN

Wisconsin at Minnesota 3 p.m. BTN

Mississippi State at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

