The presence of the Holy One comes to each of us in a personal way, in ways we understand on a deeply unique level.
There is no one way to find God in our lives. Each person has a unique spiritual sense, a wisdom that gives life meaning and purpose.
Think about what gives your life meaning, what gives it purpose; think about what has kept you through life.
A search for the Holy, by whatever name we call it, is a spiritual journey to tie us to something larger than our present situation. No one else’s life is an exact copy of anyone else’s life.
Most of us find expression for our spiritual selves in organized religion, in the outward expression of worship with people who have similar beliefs, similar creeds, similar expressions of faith; some go further afield – and that ‘where’ is between you and your inner self; it is where you find your unique and beautiful connection to all that is.
Whatever you call it, there is a spiritual wisdom in each of us that reaches out to find meaning and connection in our lives. The journey is lifelong and changes as our life experiences change us. The beautiful truth is that God is with us wherever the journey takes us into the Holy.
I want to close with one of my favorite prayers.
“We give thanks for places of silence and peace. May we find such places within ourselves.
We give thanks for places of beauty and refuge. May we find such places within ourselves.
We give thanks for places of love and service. May we find such places within ourselves. May God’s holy angels surround you this day. May you find within yourselves places of blessing and healing.”
Amen.
