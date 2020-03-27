Thursday, March 29, 1979, front page: Radiation leak at Three Mile Island

Bob Fries, a member of the Department of Energy's emergency response team, said a specially equipped helicopter monitored small amounts of radiation 16 miles from the site.

The highest concentration of radiation was registered at the plant, where officials measured 70 millirems of radioactivity.

Americans are exposed to between 100 and 120 millirems per year from such things as the sun and X-rays. A chest X-ray could give a person up to 30 millirems.

"They are high but not yet critical . . . . It was not close to a catastrophe," said James Higgins, an NRC reactor inspector. He said the reactor was safe.

Higgins said radiation was still coming from an auxiliary building, which contains nuclear-charged water diverted there after the accident. The building was being ventilated last night. Other radiation was released earlier when plant officials intentionally sent steam into the air ─ not knowing it was contaminated, he said.

"It's fairly highly contaminated water that is releasing some gases," he said.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com.

