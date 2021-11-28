Travel solutions: He missed his drop-off by a few miles. Thrifty charged him $932

Q: I’m contacting you about a $932 fee added to my car rental bill by Thrifty. The fee is for returning my rental vehicle to the wrong airport terminal in Minneapolis.

When I made the reservation, I selected Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport as the return spot. The whole time, I had in my head that we would return to the MSP main terminal. I never looked closely at the rental agreement. I returned to the Minneapolis airport, and it didn’t even occur to me there would be two rental locations.

The terminals are 3.8 driving miles apart. Someone could have and should have said to me to drive the vehicle to the correct terminal. I would have been able and happy to do so with no problem.

This is not the same kind of hardship for a car rental business as when a customer returns a vehicle across town or in a different city. This was a simple 3.8 miles and was within the same Minneapolis airport system. This is not like the difference between Chicago Midway or O’Hare (which have different airport codes).

This is the same MSP airport system, and the terminals are 3.8 miles apart. A $932 charge for such a short distance and honest mistake is too harsh and abusive. Can you help me get my money back? — Matt Oyen, Little Canada, Minnesota