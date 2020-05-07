Tuesday, May 18, 1954, front page: Brown vs. Board of Education

Brownell Present

Atty. Gem. Brownell was also present. He declined comment immediately. Brownell and the Eisenhower administration, like Truman's, opposed segregation.

For years 17 southern and "border" states have imposed compulsory segregation on approximately two-thirds of the nation's Negroes. Officials of some states already are on record as saying they will close the schools rather than permit them to be operated with Negro and white pupils in the same classrooms.

In its decision, the high court struck down the long standing "separate but equal" doctrine first laid down by the supreme court in 1896 when it maintained that segregation was all right if equal facilities were made available for Negroes and whites.

Heart of Decision

Here is the heart of today's decision as it deals with this hotly controverted doctrine:

"We come then to the question presented: Does segregation of children in public schools solely on the basis of race, even though the physical facilities and other 'tangible' factors may be equal, deprive the children of the minority group of equal education opportunities?

"We believe that it does."