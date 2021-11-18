TV Best Bets for November 18

The Sex Lives of College Girls
HBO Max, New Series!
The 10-episode comedy is created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, and follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus. Stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott. New episodes are available Thursdays.
Partners in Rhyme
ALLBLK, New Series!
It’s old-school versus new-school in this lighthearted, half-hour sitcom that follows rap pioneer Lana Crawford (MC Lyte). When Lana discovers she is being dropped as an artist from her label and is in massive debt, the OG rap star is propositioned into managing her niece Lucious T (Precious Way, Queens), an up-and-coming Instagram rapper. Generations collide as Lana and Luscious T try to find their footing, working and living under the same roof. New episodes are available Thursdays.
Anna
AMC+, New Series!
This six-episode Italian series is a dystopian story of a ravaged world destroyed by a virus that kills adults but spares children. On the island of Sicily, among parched fields and mysterious forests, and the crumbling husks of shopping malls and abandoned cities, exist savage communities of survivors, most of whom are children. One of them, teenager Anna (Giulia Dragotto), only has one guide: a book left by her mother with instructions on how to survive. But with each passing day she discovers that the old rules no longer apply and she instead must make up new ones as she goes along. New episodes are available Thursdays.
The Curse of Von Dutch
Hulu, New Miniseries!
This three-episode docuseries tells the true story of how the 2000s iconic fashion brand rose from nothing to become one of the most recognizable on Earth — and how it disappeared. The series tells the dramatic tale of surfers, gangsters and Hollywood stars who tried to control the brand in its heyday. Now, a decade later, the truth about what happened will come out.
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
Netflix, Original Film!
When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens) and Princess Stacy (Hudgens) enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious lookalike cousin Fiona (Hudgens), who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it — rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.
Star Trek: Discovery
Paramount+, Season Premiere!
The fourth season of this Star Trek entry finds Capt. Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the USS Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all. New episodes are available Thursdays.
Texas 6
Paramount+, Season Premiere!
The docuseries returns for Season 2. It follows the Greyhounds, a six-man high school football team under the direction of Coach Dewaine Lee. After a devastating defeat in the semifinals the previous year, the second season finds the Greyhounds chasing redemption. However, as external pressures mount and adversity abounds, Coach Lee and his team turn to the family they’ve cultivated on the field. All eight episodes are available today.
Chrisley Knows Best: Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving
Peacock
In this hourlong special based on the reality series Chrisley Knows Best, Julie Chrisley passes on her Thanksgiving recipes by teaching her children to cook timeless dishes in a little family competition.
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol
Peacock, Season Finale!
The new series chronicling the early adventures of Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (Ashley Zukerman), the protagonist of Dan Brown’s bestselling novels like The Da Vinci Code, finishes up its first season.
Frogger
Peacock, Season Finale!
The game show based on the classic video game crowns its Season 1 winner.
Psych 3: This Is Gus
Peacock, Original Film!
This is the third film spinoff of the quirky, cult-favorite former Psych series. In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and Groomzilla Gus (Dulé Hill) go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s (Jazmyn Simon) estranged husband, as Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with the future of his career.
Hollington Drive
Sundance Now, New Series!
This four-episode British psychological thriller begins on a summer evening in the seemingly idyllic suburb of Hollington Drive, when 10-year-old Alex is declared missing. As grief tears through the community, sisters Theresa (Anna Maxwell Martin) and Helen (Rachael Stirling) fight to hold their lives and their families together, and secrets and lies begin to surface as long-held facades falter. New episodes are available Thursdays.
College Football: Louisville at Duke
ESPN, 7:30pm Live EST
A primetime ACC football matchup has the Louisville Cardinals in Durham, North Carolina, to face the Duke Blue Devils.
Station 19: “Little Girl Blue”
ABC, 8pm EST
Station 19 and Station 23 each attempt to celebrate Thanksgiving following the fallout from the neighborhood explosion. The firefighters come together to cook, toast to loved ones they have lost and celebrate the families they have become.
Young Sheldon: “An Introduction to Engineering and a Glob of Hair Gel”
CBS, 8pm EST
Uh-oh! Sheldon (Iain Armitage) takes his first engineering class. Meanwhile, Meemaw (Annie Potts) and Dale (Craig T. Nelson) get stuck caring for Dale’s ex-wife June (Reba McEntire) when she’s injured.
Walker: “It’s Not What You Think”
The CW, 8pm EST
Walker (Jared Padalecki) tells his family about the surveillance cameras in their home and partners with Denise (guest star Tamara Feldman) to lure out whoever is watching them. Liam (Keegan Allen) doesn’t trust Denise, or her husband Dan (guest star Dave Annable), which frustrates Walker, who is trying to mend the rift between the families. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) continues to deal with the ramifications of her time undercover.
NFL Football: New England at Atlanta
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
Week 11’s Thursday Night Football contest has Mac Jones leading the New England Patriots against Matt Ryan and the Falcons at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Blacklist: “Benjamin T. Okara”
NBC, 8pm EST
Dembe’s (Hisham Tawfiq) position as an FBI agent causes complications for Red (James Spader) as the task force handles a case involving military technology. Meanwhile, Cooper (Harry Lennix) and Park (Laura Sohn) each find their personal lives increasingly complicated.
Mel Brooks Triple Feature
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Three of the high points of Mel Brooks’ filmmaking career — and three of the funniest comedies in Hollywood history — are on display with tonight’s hilarious triple feature on Turner Classic Movies. First up is 1974’s Young Frankenstein, directed by Brooks from an Oscar-nominated screenplay by Brooks and star Gene Wilder that is a pitch-perfect send-up of 1930s horror classics, particularly Universal’s various Frankenstein adaptations. Peter Boyle, Marty Feldman, Cloris Leachman, Teri Garr, Kenneth Mars and Madeline Kahn round out the exceptional ensemble cast. Leachman and Kahn are back in tonight’s next film, High Anxiety (1977), which marked Brooks’ first lead speaking role. Not quite as successful a parody as Young Frankenstein, it still manages to take sharp and uproarious aim at its subject: the characters, tropes and techniques of Hollywood suspense thrillers, particularly the films of Alfred Hitchcock. Harvey Korman also costars. Tonight’s final Brooks classic is another one released in 1974, and one often regarded as his most brilliantly funny work ever: Blazing Saddles. Directed by Brooks, who cowrote the screenplay with, among others, comedian Richard Pryor, Blazing Saddles is led by Cleavon Little as a Black man who shocks a frontier town when he is appointed the new sheriff. The film holds nothing back as it skewers the conventions of old-time Hollywood Westerns, particularly their racist elements. Wilder, Korman and Kahn are also among the ensemble cast, with Kahn nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar. — Jeff Pfeiffer
United States of Al: “College/Pohantoon”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “College/Pohantoon,” Al (Adhir Kalyan) struggles with the college class he is taking, so Riley (Parker Young) takes it upon himself to speak to his professor (guest star John Ross Bowie).
Grey’s Anatomy: “Every Day Is a Holiday (With You)”
ABC, 9pm EST
It’s Thanksgiving and while Meredith faces travel complications due to the weather, Nick steps in to help in more ways than one. Meanwhile, Richard and Bailey seek out emergency surgeries, and Amelia and Link reconnect.
Ghosts: “D&D”
CBS, 9pm EST
After Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) is kicked out of a Dungeons & Dragons campaign with his city friends, Sam (Rose McIver) agrees to facilitate a new one between him and the ghosts. Also, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) confronts his feelings for Nigel (John Hartman), a British soldier ghost from whom he’s been keeping a gigantic secret.
B Positive: “A Dishwasher, a Fire and a Remote Control”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) is pressured by the seniors at Valley Hills to fire the chef, Bert (D.B. Sweeney). Also, a frustrated Drew (Thomas Middleditch) blows up at one of his therapy patients.
Big Sky: “Heart-Shaped Charm”
ABC, 10pm EST
We all do questionable things when we’re drunk. Most of us don’t bust open our old gunshot wound in the process! At the end of last week’s episode, tipsy but determined undersheriff Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) got frustrated by the slow-going search for answers about the car crash at the center of Season 2’s mystery. With PI pal Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) in tow, she decided to follow a person of interest as he left the bar. The ladies found themselves in what Winnick dubs “the ultimate standoff” with the local crime syndicate after Jenny was revealed to be a cop. Tonight, we pick up mid-standoff, and while the women will get to walk away, there may be consequences. Someone in the crew grows suspicious of undercover cop Travis (Logan Marshall-Green), Jenny’s latest fling. When he goes missing, she fears the worst. “This is the episode where she realizes her feelings are more involved,” Winnick says. “She needs to do whatever it takes to make sure he’s OK, and even use her badge to cross the lines of the law to hopefully find him again. She is on the hunt.”