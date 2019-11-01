The King
Netflix, Original Film!
Hal (Timothée Chalamet), wayward prince and reluctant heir to the English throne, has turned his back on royal life and is living among the people. But when his tyrannical father dies, Hal is crowned King Henry V and forced to embrace the life he had previously tried to escape. Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn and Robert Pattinson also star.
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Amazon Prime Video, Season Premiere!
Season 2 of the action thriller follows CIA officer Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) as he tracks a shipment of illegal arms to the Venezuelan jungle and heads to South America to investigate. The investigation threatens to uncover a global conspiracy that sends Jack and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, U.K., Russia and Venezuela.
Fire in Paradise
Netflix
On the morning of Nov. 8, 2018, a seemingly small fire broke out in Butte County, Calif., near the town of Paradise. Over the course of a few short hours, the Camp Fire grew into the country’s deadliest wildfire. This film uses firsthand footage of the disaster and personal interviews with survivors and emergency responders to tell the story of the tragic event.
American Son
Netflix, Original Film!
Based on the acclaimed Broadway play, this film tells the story of Kendra Ellis-Connor (Kerry Washington), the mother of a missing teenage boy, as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also reprise their stage roles in this adaptation, which presents four distinct viewpoints.
Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!
Netflix, New Series!
Queer Eye’s Fab Five — Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France — bring their expertise to helping people in Tokyo, working with Kiko Mizuhara as their guide and Naomi Watanabe as special guest comedian while learning and experiencing Japanese culture firsthand.
America’s Most Musical Family
Nickelodeon, 7pm EST, New Series!
This new family music competition invites 30 family bands to compete in front of celebrity judges Ciara, David Dobrik and Debbie Gibson and host Nick Lachey for a chance to earn a recording contract with Republic Records and a $250,000 cash prize.
American Housewife: “Girls’ Night Out”
ABC, 8pm EST
With Katie’s (Katy Mixon) 40th birthday fast approaching, her self-esteem starts to wane. Greg (Diedrich Bader) encourages her to go out and enjoy a night on the town with the girls, even suggesting she leave her wedding ring behind for a night of faux-single, silly fun.
Hawaii Five-0: “A’ohe Pau ka ’ike i ka Halau Ho’okahi (All Knowledge Is Not Learned in Just One School)”
CBS, 8pm EST
Five-0 investigates when a deadly hit-and-run involves a driverless car carrying heroin in the new episode “A’ohe Pau ka ’ike i ka Halau Ho’okahi (All Knowledge Is Not Learned in Just One School).”
Your Family or Your Life
Original Film!Dr. Kathy Meyer’s (Jennie Garth) perfect world is turned upside down after her attorney husband is found dead of an apparent suicide. It’s an open-and-shut case for the police, but for Kathy it’s an impossibility, and her husband’s strangely worded suicide note points toward foul play. With the help of her daughter April (Garth’s real-life daughter, Luca Bella) and best friend Michelle (Alexandra LeMosle), Kathy decides to investigate and must not only catch her husband’s killer, but also make sure she and her daughter aren’t the next victims.
The Blacklist: “Norman Devane”
NBC, 8pm EST
Liz (Megan Boone) and the task force investigate an infamous assassin who has a long history of weaponizing diseases but has now turned to even more insidious activities. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) travel to Cuba in search of a lead, and Aram (Amir Arison) considers a new relationship.
Magnum P.I.: “Lie, Cheat, Steal, Kill”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Lie, Cheat, Steal, Kill,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez) must help his defense attorney girlfriend (guest star Brooke Lyons) when she realizes that the client she successfully defended in a murder trial is actually guilty.
Two Turtle Doves
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Dr. Sharon Harper (Nikki DeLoach) returns home to settle the estate of her recently deceased and much beloved grandmother and searches for a family heirloom — an ornament featuring two turtle doves. With the help of recent widower Sam (Michael Rady) and his adorable little girl, she rediscovers the magic of Christmas.
Great Performances: “42nd Street”
PBS, 9pm EST
Tap-dance along to this classic musical about a starry-eyed performer who gets her big break on Broadway. The show features iconic songs including “Lullaby of Broadway,” “We’re in the Money” and more.
Blue Bloods: “Glass Houses”
CBS, 10pm EST
Frank (Tom Selleck) is conflicted about how to deal with a former cop’s (guest star Evan Arthur Hall) gripe about his pension in the new episode “Glass Houses.”
Couples Therapy
Showtime, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The first season of the documentary series that takes viewers behind closed doors alongside real couples undergoing weekly therapy sessions comes to an end.
In the Long Run
Starz, 10pm EST, New Series!
Idris Elba (Luther, The Wire) created and stars in this series based on his experience growing up in East London in the 1980s. The series follows a family from Sierra Leone living in London who find their quiet life upended when the father’s brother arrives from the homeland bringing laughter, music and chaos with him.
Long Lost Family: “I’m the Only One Left”
TLC, 10pm EST
Another emotional episode is ahead as cohost Lisa Joyner helps a man find answers to why his adoption was part of an illegal baby-selling scheme. And a breast cancer survivor finds strength in letters written by her birth mother to beat cancer and tasks Chris Jacobs to help locate her.
Ghost Nation: “A Legendary Haunting”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango team up with a paranormal paramedic for a case in Halifax, Va., that has more activity than he’s ever experienced. The investigation gets turned upside down after a sketch is drawn of a terrifying female apparition.