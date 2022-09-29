2022 elections: Candidate questionnaire: Brian Radford for LD 17

Basic biographical information:

Name: Brian Radford

Brian Radford Office they are seeking: LD 17

LD 17 Age: 52

52 City of residence: Tucson (Catalina)

Tucson (Catalina) Occupation: Retired

Retired Education: Kent State University BS'93

Kent State University BS'93 Previous elected office: n/a

n/a Other relevant qualifications: Previous State of Arizona service in Dept. Corrections, Special Education teacher in public schools, foster parent.

1. What do you see as the most important issue to address and how would you address it?

Arizona public schools are ranked last in the nation due to the lowest teacher pay and low per-pupil spending compared to surrounding states or the national average. I would propose reversing the universal ESA voucher expansion which is designed to remove public funding from public schools. I would propose revising or removing the AEL Aggregate Expenditure Limit that caps the public funds available to annual school budgets. I would propose a stand alone bill pay increase for teacher pay to ensure districts direct invest it in teacher pay and retention.

2. Why should voters choose you, rather than other candidates?

I support public schools, teachers and students whereas, my opponents support ESA expansion and support private charter schools that are profit centers that remove critical funding from public schools.

3. Could you please provide a list of the people and organizations that have endorsed you?

Arizona NOW Pac

NARAL Pro-Choice America

Arizona AFL-CIO

AFSCME, Arizona Education Association Fund

Arizona Save Our Schools

Stand for Children

Sierra Club

Climate Cabinet Action Fund

American Youth for Climate Action

National Association of Social Workers

Human Rights Campaign

Mom's Demand Action

Pima County-Rex Scott