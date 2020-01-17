Ali Baba Restaurant

History: The restaurant has a history of probationary and fail ratings, mixed with some good ratings. It received a probation rating in April 2018 followed by three fail ratings and received a probation again in September 2018. On Dec. 27, 2019, it received a probation rating.
What the inspector saw: Employee observed handling dirty dishes and then handling clean dishes without washing in between, employee observed picking up dirty utensil from floor and then continuing to prepare bread without washing hands, dishwasher had no sanitizer, chicken was cooked to insufficient hot temperature making it unsafe, rice on steam table at unsafe hot temperature, chicken, rice and other items in walk-in at unsafe cold temperature, foods in refrigerated display case at unsafe cold temperatures, frozen chicken thawing at room temperature, fly strips over food prep areas, food debris on prep tables, sinks had leaks and hand sink was turned off because of a leak.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 3.
Comment: The manager said everything was fixed, including the leaks.
