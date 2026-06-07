In 2017, Miriam Haubrich was the executive director when she hired Northcutt as the group's finance officer without a thorough background check.

At that time, the group had "never done a national check because we've never had to. We feel bad. But Karen was a con," she said.

Finding her full past would have meant some sleuthing. She had taken the last name of her latest husband, Travis Northcutt. But she had an extensive criminal record under her previous last names of Hansen and Kennedy. Karen Hansen was convicted in 2005 of embezzling from a construction company she worked for and served over 10 years of a 12-year sentence, according to court records.

She was convicted of several felony financial crimes in Mohave County and California from 1989 to 1994, court records show. After joining the nonprofit firm, Northcutt, who lived in the nearby small town of Dewey, waited patiently for her opportunity. "There wasn't a penny missing" from the accounting books until after Haubrich retired in December 2018, Haubrich said.

Then COVID hit. Everyone began working at home. Northcutt, trusted to take care of the group's money, began a major life upgrade, records showed.

She opened a secret credit card account, charging $187,000 to it over time, and withdrew at least $100,000 in cash, the Yavapai County Attorney's Office said. She used the extra money to pay her bills, buy vehicles for her and her daughter and made "extensive" upgrades on their Razor off-roading vehicle, among other purchases, according to court documents.

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