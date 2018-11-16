Bryce Wolma’s second season as an Arizona Wildcat has been “a little different,” the sophomore tight end said.
That’s an understatement.
While receivers such as Shun Brown and Shawn Poindexter have had more passes come their way, Wolma has endured the opposite experience. After totaling 28 receptions as a freshman, Wolma has only three catches through 10 games — and just one in seven Pac-12 games.
Game No. 8 is Saturday night at Washington State. Arizona remains alive in the South Division title race entering the day.
Would Wolma like to be more involved in the passing game? Of course. But he’s not going to complain about it. He’s an important cog in the second-ranked offense in the conference.
“I just embrace what the coaching staff gives me,” said Wolma, whose position coach is the head coach, Kevin Sumlin. “You’ve just gotta keep grinding, keep your head down and keep working for the right opportunities. Whatever the coaches want me to do, I’m gonna do. That’s my job.”
This year, that has meant more blocking than pass-catching. Wolma entered the season determined to become a better, more physical blocker.
Although he remains inconsistent in that area, Wolma has improved considerably since last season.
“Even from the beginning of the year,” Wolma said. “The BYU game (Week 1) was OK; I struggled in some spots. Since then, Coach Sumlin and Coach (Noel) Mazzone, I’ve been working with them a lot on getting more physical and getting my hat in the right place, hand placement, that kind of stuff. Week to week, I feel like I’ve grown a lot in that aspect.”
Wolma has paid particular attention to two basic fundamentals: taking the correct first step and playing with low pad level. Although he has packed on about 13 pounds of muscle since last year, Wolma still faces defensive ends who are bigger than he is. Leverage is a key to winning those battles.
Just like the linemen whose sole job is blocking, Wolma takes pride in the success of J.J. Taylor and the UA rushing attack. Taylor ranks fourth in the nation with 1,221 rushing yards. Arizona ranks first in the Pac-12.
“We’re definitely involved in that, making holes for J.J., allowing him to do what he does best,” Wolma said. “It’s cool.”
Wolma played regularly and contributed significantly to last year’s offense, which was more prolific and, ironically, more run-oriented. His 28 receptions, which ranked third on the team, represented a long-awaited breakthrough for a tight end under then-coach Rich Rodriguez, whose offense largely had ignored the position in the passing game.
Not even the brief ascent to the starting lineup of Rodriguez’s son, Rhett, who also happens to be Wolma’s best buddy, could get him back on the stat sheet. Wolma was targeted just once in Rodriguez’s six-plus quarters at quarterback against Utah and UCLA.
“It’s all right,” Wolma said. “That’s not really his choice. That’s play-calling, strategy, the defense.”
Khalil Tate returned to the lineup against Oregon and Colorado. In the first quarter against the Buffaloes, Tate threw a bootleg pass to Wolma, who gained 17 yards. Wolma was wide open in the right flat. He was probably the last player Colorado expected to get the ball. Was Wolma expecting it?
“I was one of the two primary receivers. I wouldn’t say I was surprised,” he said. “But I was ready, and it felt good to get the ball back in my hands.”