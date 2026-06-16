Five years ago, Gabriel Bassford saw an online video that changed his life.
It was 2021, and the aftershocks of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers still lingered.
He was on YouTube and stumbled upon an online community of cop watchers and self-proclaimed “First Amendment auditors" who recorded police activity in person — even when officers didn’t like it. They challenged officers’ orders to back away and asserted their constitutional right to video police. Sometimes the auditors filmed other government employees, too, like workers at the Post Office.
Bassford, 41, said “inspired” didn’t begin to cover how the videos made him feel.
"Like it or not, confrontation or not, peaceful or not," Bassford said, the videos "exposed a lot of issues."
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So he decided to give “First Amendment auditing” a try.
It wasn't an obvious choice. First Amendment auditors are content creators making up a diffuse movement more than an organized group. They have mixed reputations, seen as agitators by some and defenders of civil liberties by others.
And while they fiercely posit their First Amendment rights for viewers on social media, their legal understandings of those liberties aren’t always accurate.
But as an Air Force veteran, Bassford said he cherished the Constitution and was concerned about government officials abusing their powers. He said he appreciated the transparency and accountability that a video recording could provide, and viewed auditing as a way to make legal knowledge more accessible to the public.
Shortly after beginning, though, Bassford faced arrests and citations in three encounters. That wasn't unusual. Auditors in Arizona are routinely cited for violations like trespassing or disorderly conduct. Often, the citations come after refusing police orders and spewing profanities and insults at the officers; however, some auditors have gone further, like attempting to enter off-limits areas of government buildings. One was convicted of cyberstalking.
Bassford acknowledged the provocative and controversial tactics of some auditors but was hesitant to criticize the movement. He said for his own part, he abided by the law — yet still faced citations.
In May 2026, Bassford sat in a federal courtroom before a judge and jury seeking recourse. He had sued Mesa and multiple police officers for First Amendment retaliation.
He argued his citations were unwarranted and suppressed his constitutionally protected activity.
He told The Arizona Republic he believes wrongful citations and arrests have chilled other auditors, too. City officials and other content creators have said they've noticed a decline in local activity.
That could translate to a limiting of overall transparency, forcing the public to rely on officers' words or body-worn camera, which can be muted or turned off and on sporadically, he said. Though some activists deploy controversial tactics and elicit mixed reactions, he argued any violations to their rights also threaten any member of the public's rights to film police activity as well.
“How many times can you get in trouble before it really takes a toll?” Bassford said.
Arrests make Arizona 1st Amendment 'auditor' second guess filming
Bassford’s auditing led to arrests at a Circle K, a QuickTrip and a public park in Mesa in 2021 and 2022. Of the four charges he faced in the cases, three were dismissed, according to Mesa Municipal Court records.
He was charged twice with criminal trespassing, once with resisting arrest and once with unlawfully remaining in a park after hours. He was found guilty of unlawfully remaining at the park and owes a $319 fine.
His charges from the QT encounter were dropped after Bassford successfully invoked Arizona’s anti-SLAPP law, which protects defendants from retaliatory prosecution meant to suppress their First Amendment-protected activity.
After those charges were dismissed, he tried auditing a few more times but said he felt trepidatious.
One one hand, he saw the dismissals as assurance he had done nothing wrong by recording officers. It also wasn’t lost on him that a judge sided with his argument in the QT case that officers had retaliated against him for engaging in First Amendment-protected activity. On the other hand, he felt like he would likely get cited again.
“I’m a law abiding guy,” Bassford said. But, he continued, “It’s really easy to get charges. … It’s super easy to find a cop and have your rights violated.”
The prospect of more citations and potentially more time and money fighting them, is a barrier, he said. He's posted livestream videos a handful of times in the last three years.
Bassford felt wronged and wanted accountability. He came to believe that was only possible through litigation.
Lawsuit claims retaliation against 1st Amendment rights by Mesa
Bassford sued Mesa and several Mesa police officers twice in 2022 and again in 2025. His 2025 case related to the QT incident is ongoing, but the lawsuit over the Circle K incident went to trial in late May.
Bassford had started recording police who were investigating a scene at Circle K in October 2021. An officer, Kyler Newby, spotted Bassford and the other auditors and pointed them out to the Circle K security guard.
After Newby said they were "First Amendment auditors" and "not customers," the guard told Newby, "You can trespass them, if you want to."
While the officer claimed the arrest was lawful because Bassford was on private property and the gas station security guard asked for the trespass citation, Bassford said Newby instead was striking back because he disliked having his actions recorded. He argued also that the city unlawfully searched and seized him.
Arizona District Court Judge James Teilborg dismissed most of Bassford's claims, citing lack of evidence. But he allowed the First Amendment retaliation claim against Newby to proceed, writing, "a reasonable jury could conclude that Newby exhibited retaliatory animus" when he identified the group filming as "First Amendment auditors."
At trial, questions about Arizona trespassing law vs. 1st Amendment
Bassford represented himself at trial, even questioning himself from the witness stand.
He pleaded with the jury to look at the chronology of events. Bassford said he was never told by a Circle K employee to leave, and that he was not given warning or an opportunity by police to remedy the issue. His video of the encounter, showed in court, backed this claim.
Arizona trespassing law says one commits trespass by "knowingly entering or unlawfully remaining" on property "after a reasonable request to leave" by law enforcement or a property owner, or after "reasonable notice prohibiting entry."
An assistant city attorney in Mesa, Duncan Stoutner, defended the officer, saying a "No Trespassing" sign was hung outside Circle K, and Newby believed Bassford saw it.
The security guard deemed Bassford the trespasser and the officer wouldn't have cited Bassford otherwise, Stoutner said. The First Amendment wasn't a license to trespass on private property, Stoutner told the jury.
The jury sided with the police officer.
Bassford said he was devastated.
“Man, when that verdict (came back)? I’m gonna tell you, I cried. I kept my composure in the court room, but when I got outside of the courtroom, I couldn’t hold it in anymore.”
A slow-down in the First Amendment auditor community in Arizona
While there is no official count or tracking of First Amendment auditors in Arizona or nationally, government officials and several content creators themselves have observed a decline in auditing activity.
Kristi Nickodem, assistant professor of public law and government at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told The Republic she’d received fewer calls from city officials seeking help related to auditors.
She believed it waxed and waned with the pandemic — that people had more time to both try auditing and watch auditing videos around 2020 than they do today.
Spokespeople at the cities of Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa said they’d dealt with auditors between 2019 and 2022 but that auditors were less prevalent since then. They weren’t sure why.
Among the content creators, a schism has emerged between some who feel the focus should be on filming cops and not everyday civilians.
Christopher Ruff, a popular Arizona cop-watcher known as "Direct D" to his hundreds of thousands of YouTube followers, has rebuked the movement for devolving into a “grift” more focused on monetization and views than government accountability.
Since the acceleration of such filming in 2020, content creators have diversified their tactics.
Some pivoted to record not just government employees or at government buildings, but at private businesses and of civilians. Often, they’ll shoot from a sidewalk to claim First Amendment protection since sidewalks are typically public forums. They then piece together video clips of a person’s reaction, typically frustration and anger, and publish online with sensational headlines.
In arguably one of the most severe Arizona cases, an auditor known to show up at public schools in costume masks and scare students was convicted of cyberstalking employees of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and placed on a 5-year probation. That was after he was held for 26 months in pre-trial detention because a judge said he showed willingness to physically intimidate people and use the internet in "insidious ways to instill fear."
Ruff has said some auditors have “lost the plot.”
“How are you promoting the First Amendment by creating controversy and conflict with normal people? With the government, it’s different; you expect the government to respect your rights and understand them,” Ruff said. “It doesn’t work the same when you go to a dispensary.”
Charting a course for other First Amendment 'auditors'
Part of the devastation for Bassford was that he hoped a victory in court could chart a course for other auditors.
He told The Republic while the auditor community actively encourages people to participate, there's little to no help during arrest or litigation unless the social media account is popular enough.
If he’d been successful, he thought his journey could serve as a guide for how other auditors could seek recourse and accountability for themselves. He continues to believe in the mission of filming government officials.
In Bassford’s ideal world, auditing increases awareness about First Amendment rights and makes information accessible to people who otherwise wouldn’t have it. It also stands to hold the government accountable and shift public opinion in favor of truth and transparency, he explained.
Bassford said he planned to appeal the jury verdict and exhaust all his options.
“Just because they won the battle doesn’t mean they won the war,” Bassford said.