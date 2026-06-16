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Five years ago, Gabriel Bassford saw an online video that changed his life.

It was 2021, and the aftershocks of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers still lingered.

He was on YouTube and stumbled upon an online community of cop watchers and self-proclaimed “First Amendment auditors" who recorded police activity in person — even when officers didn’t like it. They challenged officers’ orders to back away and asserted their constitutional right to video police. Sometimes the auditors filmed other government employees, too, like workers at the Post Office.

Bassford, 41, said “inspired” didn’t begin to cover how the videos made him feel.

"Like it or not, confrontation or not, peaceful or not," Bassford said, the videos "exposed a lot of issues."

So he decided to give “First Amendment auditing” a try.

It wasn't an obvious choice. First Amendment auditors are content creators making up a diffuse movement more than an organized group. They have mixed reputations, seen as agitators by some and defenders of civil liberties by others.

And while they fiercely posit their First Amendment rights for viewers on social media, their legal understandings of those liberties aren’t always accurate.

But as an Air Force veteran, Bassford said he cherished the Constitution and was concerned about government officials abusing their powers. He said he appreciated the transparency and accountability that a video recording could provide, and viewed auditing as a way to make legal knowledge more accessible to the public.