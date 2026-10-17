Looking for another way to save money?
Don't overlook your local library, which may offer more than books. Those with library cards can often check out things to expand their hobbies, too.
Libraries across the country have a variety of unique and expensive items that are available to check out for free, and patrons are utilizing the items to save money while more budgets are strained.
These are often included in collections called the "Library of Things."
"These types of items are very expensive for families or individuals to buy," said Maria McCauley, president of the American Library Association. "So having these available for free through your local library is quite wonderful."
Things to borrow for free
Here's a sampling of some other things you can check out at libraries across the country:
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The Robinson Township Library in Pennsylvania has an American Girl collection.
The Berkeley Public Library in California has an extensive tool-lending library.
Ghost-hunting kits are available at the Richland Library in South Carolina.
Want to rotate some framed artwork? You can borrow some from the Westerville Public Library in Ohio.
Borrowing tools
Asya Welz of Dayton, Ohio, frequents several libraries near her to check out books, audiobooks and nontraditional items, especially for her 6-year-old daughter who is homeschooled.
Recently, Welz checked out a pressure washer to clean her driveway.
"That saved us time because I didn't have to research it and I didn't have to go through pros and cons like 'do we need it bad enough to go buy it?'"
Welz also checked out a steam cleaner, which she used to deep clean the family's appliances after the house had a flood last year.
"I saved a ton of money because I don't foresee myself using a steam cleaner on a regular basis, but I wanted that good deep clean when we moved back in," Welz said.
Her library has a running tally on her printed receipts, and Welz said she's saved $12,000 in two years using the library.
Welz also checked out a pottery wheel, which came with three pounds of clay and 19 colors of paint. She made a jar with her family. She then took the jar to a pottery store where her cousin works to fire it.
The Wright Public Library in Oakwood, Ohio, where Welz frequents, also has a unicycle. It's a popular item, said library director Kristi Hale. Of course, so are more practical items, like the Wi-Fi hot spots.
The library's 243 unique "library of things" items have seen a 10% increase in usage in the last year, said Hale. Passes to area museums are also popular, Hale said.
"As things have evolved and as people have evolved and lifestyles have evolved, it made sense to think about a little broader than books and media and into things that you wouldn't necessarily want to need to buy, but would want to use occasionally, or maybe you want to explore, you're not sure," said Hale.
'It didn't cost me anything'
Borrowing things from the library helps Madison Koehler of Eugene, Oregon, and her husband save money. The two live on one income, with Koehler as a stay-at-home mom.
When she discovered the unique things she could get at her nearby library, she "got lost" looking online through pages of "random things I would never expect the library to have," she said.
Once, she checked out a scone pan.
"It's like 40 dollars for a scone pan, so I got it for three weeks and held on to it a little longer because I renewed it," Koehler said. "I just had fun making scones because why not? It didn't cost me anything."
Koehler said her favorite item was a large tub of Magna-Tiles for her daughter to use, since those can cost $100.
"It's basically like a toy rotation but I'm not investing in them," she said.