"That saved us time because I didn't have to research it and I didn't have to go through pros and cons like 'do we need it bad enough to go buy it?'"

Welz also checked out a steam cleaner, which she used to deep clean the family's appliances after the house had a flood last year.

"I saved a ton of money because I don't foresee myself using a steam cleaner on a regular basis, but I wanted that good deep clean when we moved back in," Welz said.

Her library has a running tally on her printed receipts, and Welz said she's saved $12,000 in two years using the library.

Welz also checked out a pottery wheel, which came with three pounds of clay and 19 colors of paint. She made a jar with her family. She then took the jar to a pottery store where her cousin works to fire it.

The Wright Public Library in Oakwood, Ohio, where Welz frequents, also has a unicycle. It's a popular item, said library director Kristi Hale. Of course, so are more practical items, like the Wi-Fi hot spots.

The library's 243 unique "library of things" items have seen a 10% increase in usage in the last year, said Hale. Passes to area museums are also popular, Hale said.

"As things have evolved and as people have evolved and lifestyles have evolved, it made sense to think about a little broader than books and media and into things that you wouldn't necessarily want to need to buy, but would want to use occasionally, or maybe you want to explore, you're not sure," said Hale.

'It didn't cost me anything'