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A new development is planned at the site of a closed Tucson restaurant, but the bull and matador statue that has stood along East Speedway for more than 60 years will stay.

In fact, the statue will be the centerpiece of El Toro Square, the project that will replace the former Casa Molina restaurant at 6225 E. Speedway.

The project will include new retail, restaurants and residents.

The Planning Center, on behalf of the new owner and future developer, led the effort to have the .84-acre parcel rezoned, just west of North Wilmot Road. It has been rezoned for multifamily housing on the north end to East Bellevue Street and a commercial shopping center on the southern portion along Speedway.

The submitted plan calls for retail, restaurant and entertainment users with potential for offices or high-density residential, “if future market conditions support those uses,” plans filed with the city show.

The city council approved the proposal last month.

Given the recent timing of the zoning approval, no specific plans have yet been filed with the city, other than the assurance of keeping the bull around – even if it must be relocated to another spot on the property.

No neighbors attended the public meeting to address potential concerns.

Casa Molina opened at that location in 1947 and closed in 2022 after a kitchen fire.

The restaurant was razed earlier this year, but the bull and matador, which were added in the 1960s, were spared.