A historian's take: 'The past decade isn't normal'

David Barrett is a political science professor at Villanova University and has taught courses on the presidency, from George Washington to today, for more than 30 years. He said he's had to emphasize to his students that the political era in which they're coming of age "isn't normal in the long sweep of history."

Trump's impulse to attach his name, his preferred aesthetic and his imprint on institutions, currency and even the architecture of the nation's capital are far outside the norm.

"In the first century of our history it was really considered unseemly and even kind of unconstitutional," said Barrett. "Even into the modern era, it was considered not illegal, but certainly unseemly and unpresidential."

Americans are, he said, "for better or worse, in a unique era where the president has his image all over the place."

Barrett told USA TODAY he'd reread the speech then-President Gerald Ford gave at Independence Hall in Philadelphia on July 4, 1976, in which Ford talked about the nation's founding documents and principles and its continued evolution. "What he did not do at all," Barrett noted, "was talk about Gerald Ford."

However, egotism is not uncommon among presidents, he was quick to note. Anyone who holds the office wants to be well-regarded, both by their contemporaries and by history.

In addition to the $1 coins, here are some other items tied to America's semiquincentennial that have or will include Trump's imprint:

Trump on a $250 bill?