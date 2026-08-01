While playing his first two college seasons at Clemson in a reserve role, Godfrey scored seven points in the Tigers' 2024 NCAA Tournament win over the Wildcats.

"We're going to be opportunistic," Lloyd said in general of adding another player. "If there's an opportunity to do something like that, hopefully we can put ourselves in position. There's been no secret that we would love to add another guy to this roster but we've just got to make sure that it's the right thing."

Still, regardless of what happens next, the Wildcats already have a roster of 12 scholarship players that include four freshmen and four transfers to join returning starters Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov. UA also has two players who redshirted last season, forward Mabil Mawut and guard Bryce James.

"Sometimes it works in reverse," Lloyd said of his roster building, "where you're recruiting some of your young high school kids first before you know how things are going to look. Obviously we feel good about the high school kids that we were able to bring in, both domestically and internationally. Then it's what veterans can you get back? Once you kind of have an idea there, you fill in the gaps with some transfers.

"We feel we feel like we were successful in all three areas, and now it's about putting it together and having no assumptions."

The Wildcats started putting things together in June, then took a midsummer break before resuming small-group and team workouts last week. On Friday, they held a video session and practiced for about 90 minutes in front of media at Richard Jefferson Gym (practices are normally closed).