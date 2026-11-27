In North Carolina, several municipalities set new daily rainfall records on Thanksgiving. The city of New Bern recorded 2.94 inches of rain on Nov. 26, breaking the previous record of 1.78 inches set in 1979.

The storm's strong winds, which at times reached hurricane-level strength, led to major coastal flooding, especially during high tide.

Some areas saw record-breaking water levels, including the Outer Banks and the Chesapeake Bay. In Bowers Beach, Delaware, water levels reached 9.4 feet. Some parts of New Jersey saw water levels surpass numbers recorded during 2012’s devastating Hurricane Sandy.

The potent system also brought heavy winds and as much as 15 inches of snow to Missouri and parts of Illinois, according to the weather service.

'Huge system will take some time to weaken,' NWS says

The storm shifted northward Friday, bringing freezing rain to northern New England, as well as the Great Lakes region and the Ohio Valley. Flood advisories were active across the East Coast on Nov. 27, from South Carolina to New Jersey to Maine.

The weather service said strong winds at 25-35 mph with higher gusts “will be common across the eastern U.S.” through the rest of the day. Heavy rain and powerful winds could impact ongoing power restoration efforts.

Meteorologists said the storm is expected to move into Canada by the end of the weekend, the weather service said.

“Gradual improvement in the weather is expected for the entire eastern U.S. today but this huge system will take some time to weaken and move away into the Canadian Maritimes on Saturday,” according to the weather service.