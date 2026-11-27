Crews across the Northeast were restoring power and assessing damage after a powerful storm blasted the region on Thanksgiving, flooding coastal communities, knocking out power and grounding flights during the busy holiday travel season.
The National Weather Service on Nov. 27 said the storm was expected to continue to bring “widespread inclement weather this morning for a large portion of the eastern U.S.,” though conditions are expected to improve throughout the day.
The massive storm brought torrential rain to major cities, including New York, Philadelphia and Boston, causing traffic jams, road flooding and over 1,000 flight cancellations. The disruptions persisted into the following day, with more than 300 flights canceled and 9,800 delayed, according to FlightAware.
In New York City, the storm forced authorities to postpone the iconic Thanksgiving Day Parade until Saturday, Nov. 28 – the first time in the event’s century-long history that it was rescheduled.
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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a preemptive state of emergency for New York City, as well as Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties. New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill also declared a statewide state of emergency ahead of the storm, which triggered water rescues and major coastal flooding.
The storm's powerful winds at one point knocked out power to more than 750,000 homes and businesses.
On the morning of Friday, Nov. 27, more than 690,000 outages were reported, according to USA TODAY's power outage tracker. Among the states with the most outages were Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Storm breaks rainfall, water level records
In North Carolina, several municipalities set new daily rainfall records on Thanksgiving. The city of New Bern recorded 2.94 inches of rain on Nov. 26, breaking the previous record of 1.78 inches set in 1979.
The storm's strong winds, which at times reached hurricane-level strength, led to major coastal flooding, especially during high tide.
Some areas saw record-breaking water levels, including the Outer Banks and the Chesapeake Bay. In Bowers Beach, Delaware, water levels reached 9.4 feet. Some parts of New Jersey saw water levels surpass numbers recorded during 2012’s devastating Hurricane Sandy.
The potent system also brought heavy winds and as much as 15 inches of snow to Missouri and parts of Illinois, according to the weather service.
'Huge system will take some time to weaken,' NWS says
The storm shifted northward Friday, bringing freezing rain to northern New England, as well as the Great Lakes region and the Ohio Valley. Flood advisories were active across the East Coast on Nov. 27, from South Carolina to New Jersey to Maine.
The weather service said strong winds at 25-35 mph with higher gusts “will be common across the eastern U.S.” through the rest of the day. Heavy rain and powerful winds could impact ongoing power restoration efforts.
Meteorologists said the storm is expected to move into Canada by the end of the weekend, the weather service said.
“Gradual improvement in the weather is expected for the entire eastern U.S. today but this huge system will take some time to weaken and move away into the Canadian Maritimes on Saturday,” according to the weather service.