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President Donald Trump's move to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America has been greeted with a mix of ridicule and disbelief from many local residents and politicians.

Trump on Aug. 27 signed an executive order directing officials to make the change, in an apparent attempt to snub Canada after tariff negotiations broke down and the trade war between the two nations escalated.

Critics of the move have been vocal, and many residents were left confused. The USA TODAY Network spoke with people who live near the shoreline of the lake in New York.

Sharee Turpin of Gates, New York, told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle her first thought upon hearing Trump's plan to change the name was that it was funny. She has been visiting Lake Ontario every summer since she was a child. It will always be Lake Ontario to her, she said.

"I just wanted it to stay Lake Ontario because it's part of our history," Turpin said.

Lake Ontario's name predates the founding of both the United States and Canada.

Lake Ontario's shoreline to the north, west and very southwest is the Canadian province of Ontario, which includes the major city Toronto. Its southern and eastern shores lie in New York state, including Monroe County, which houses Rochester. There is an Ontario Beach Park and even an Ontario County in New York.

Trump administration officials and departments blasted out the news on social media on Aug. 27 and praised the name change, cheered on by a smattering of conservatives including Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, who posted: "Make the Great Lakes Great Again!"