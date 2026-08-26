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Arizona congressional district 7 candidates Adelita Grijalva and Daniel Butierez Sr. will debate tonight.

Arizona’s Citizens Clean Elections Commission will host the event.

It will be live-streamed at Tucson.com beginning at 6 p.m. and simulcast on TV stations across the state.

Grijalva, D-Arizona, is running for reelection against Butierez Sr., whom she easily defeated in a special election for her late father's post in 2025. Her father, Rep. Raúl Grijalva, represented the 7th Congressional District for several years and also defeated Butierez.

Raúl Grijalva died of cancer in March 2025.

The Democrat-leaning congressional district stretches from Tucson to the U.S.-México border and includes portions of several Arizona counties, including Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Yuma, Pinal and Maricopa. Both the Pascua Yaqui and Tohono O’odham tribal nations also are within the congressional district.