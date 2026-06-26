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An Israeli man living in Scottsdale received a three-year probationary sentence for taking part in corporate theft and sharing semiconductor trade secrets he used to benefit a Taiwanese rival, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Arizona.

Over eight months beginning in January 2025, Guy Galanti sent to an undisclosed partner photos, information and software involving technology to detect microscopic defects on semiconductor wafers made of glass rather than silicon.

Galanti, 48, did so from his post as a senior level manager at Green Technology Investments in Scottsdale, the Attorney's Office said.

GTI services equipment that tests semiconductor machines and sells semiconductor testing machines retrofitted with GTI’s Glass Detect Design technology.

The person Galanti sent the material to operated a company in Taiwan that directly competes with GTI and sought to match the new technology, according to government prosecutors. The theft involved an estimated economic loss to GTI between $150,000 and $250,000.

“To conceal their interactions, Galanti and his co-conspirator communicated over an encrypted messaging system, deleted emails and transaction data sent from Galanti’s work email, and created fictitious invoices to document the transfer and potential payment of funds to Galanti,” the government said.