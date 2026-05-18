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Alcohol is often served at both professional and personal functions. Though it’s best that those who want to consume alcohol do so in moderation, even small amounts of alcohol can affect the body.

Various areas of the body are affected when a person consumes alcohol. Though it’s generally safe to consume alcohol in small amounts, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism contends that current research points to health risks even when alcohol is consumed in low amounts. The NIAAA also notes the various areas of the body that can be affected when consuming alcohol.

Brain/neurological system

The NIAAA notes that alcohol can affect the way the brain looks and works because it interferes with the brain’s communication pathways. That interference can affect mood and behavior. Alcohol can also adversely affect a person’s ability to think clearly and move with coordination. The nervous system also can be affected by excessive alcohol consumption, potentially contributing to a condition known as peripheral neuropathy that can cause numbness in the limbs and burning in the feet. Alcohol can also cause nerve damage, which can lead to conditions that affect the heart and even contribute to sexual dysfunction.

Endocrine system

Alcohol consumption can disrupt the hormones that help the body remain stable and healthy. The NIAAA notes that disturbances to the endocrine system affect every organ and tissue in the body, which means they can contribute to health conditions affecting the thyroid, the heart and the reproductive system, among other areas.

Immune system