Alcohol is often served at both professional and personal functions. Though it’s best that those who want to consume alcohol do so in moderation, even small amounts of alcohol can affect the body.
Various areas of the body are affected when a person consumes alcohol. Though it’s generally safe to consume alcohol in small amounts, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism contends that current research points to health risks even when alcohol is consumed in low amounts. The NIAAA also notes the various areas of the body that can be affected when consuming alcohol.
Brain/neurological system
The NIAAA notes that alcohol can affect the way the brain looks and works because it interferes with the brain’s communication pathways. That interference can affect mood and behavior. Alcohol can also adversely affect a person’s ability to think clearly and move with coordination. The nervous system also can be affected by excessive alcohol consumption, potentially contributing to a condition known as peripheral neuropathy that can cause numbness in the limbs and burning in the feet. Alcohol can also cause nerve damage, which can lead to conditions that affect the heart and even contribute to sexual dysfunction.
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Endocrine system
Alcohol consumption can disrupt the hormones that help the body remain stable and healthy. The NIAAA notes that disturbances to the endocrine system affect every organ and tissue in the body, which means they can contribute to health conditions affecting the thyroid, the heart and the reproductive system, among other areas.
Immune system
Overconsumption of alcohol can weaken the immune system, leaving a person far more vulnerable to disease than he or she might be if they did not consume alcohol. The NIAAA notes that even acute overconsumption can leave the body vulnerable to infection for up to 24 hours after the last drink is consumed. When the immune system is interfered with, it’s less capable of defending the body against infection. Overconsumption of alcohol can also make it harder for damaged tissue to recover.
Heart/circulatory system
The NIAAA notes that research has found that long-term overconsumption of alcohol weakens the heart muscle, which results in cardiomyopathy. Overconsumption also contributes to arrhythmia and increases the risk of heart attack and ischaemic heart disease, which the World Health Organization reports is the leading cause of death across the globe. The NIAAA adds that heavy alcohol consumption causes deficiencies in the blood, including anemia and leukopenia, among other conditions.
Alcohol consumption has been normalized in social settings. But adults who choose to consume alcohol should be aware of its wide-ranging effects on the body.