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The first rocket launch of August on the West Coast is fast approaching, but will Arizonans be able to see it?

SpaceX is planning to get its 230-foot Falcon 9 rocket off the ground on the first of two Starlink satellite deployment missions planned in the week ahead from the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Plenty of places in California and beyond are popular among spectators eager to see the rocket thunder off the ground and soar overhead. But this time around, an early morning launch window and southern trajectory may impede the view in Arizona.

No matter, though: SpaceX also provides a livestream.

Keep in mind that postponements due to weather or issues with rockets are common with spaceflight. If you're going to try to spot the rocket launch, check back with azcentral.com for any updates on the mission.

In the meantime, here's what to know about the launch from neighboring California, as well as when and where to potentially see the rocket in Arizona.

SpaceX is working toward a Tuesday, Aug. 4, launch from Southern California, with a four-hour launch window opening at 7 a.m. PT (which is also 7 a.m. Arizona time).

A Federal Aviation Administration operations plan advisory suggests a backup opportunity is available the next day if the launch were to be postponed.

The launch will take place from Space Launch Complex 4-East (SLC-4E,) which SpaceX leases as a launch site for its Falcon 9 rocket at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.