The prepared plate is then loaded into Melamed’s Deardorff V8 camera. With its accordion shape and fabric cover, it looks like something straight out of a period piece or archived photos, and Melamed disappears beneath it.

'Honest portraiture is the most interesting'

“When people come in, they typically sit and we have a conversation for a little bit, figure out who they are, what they're trying to do. Often I have couples, and there's a moment they're trying to commemorate,” Melamed said.

“People often think that they have to sit very, very, very still, and you do. If we're not using natural light, it's not as still, because the exposure itself is instant, but you do need to sit still for the camera to focus, because it is so not sensitive to light. I have to open up the lens quite a bit, so the f-stop is very low, which means the aperture is very wide, and lets in a lot of light.

"It makes the depth of field really, really shallow, razor thin, especially because this is a large amount of camera, so, because of that, if somebody moves a smidge, they go out of focus.”

His favorite portraits are the more natural, up-close and moody pictures.

“I live in a world of many, many pictures, and I appreciate the honest ones, and honest portraiture is, I think, the most interesting,” Melamed said. “People ask me a lot about if they should smile, if they can smile, which I always say, ‘you can do whatever you want, it’s your picture,’ but people look the best when they look like themselves, and people look the most like themselves when they are gentle.”